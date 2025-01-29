Wi-Fi Market worth $45.12 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wi-Fi Market is expected to reach USD 45.12 billion by 2029 from USD 22.06 billion in 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.4 % from 2024–2029, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The rise in remote work and online learning has made home Wi-Fi networks necessary for daily life. More individuals rely on these networks for work, education, and entertainment. Therefore, there is a need for high-performance, reliable connectivity solutions. Innovation in Wi-Fi technology has driven this shift towards meeting the ever-growing need for faster speeds and stable connections.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2029 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD billion) Segments covered By offering {Hardware (access points routers, controllers, other hardware (range extenders, antennas, load balancers)), Software (network management software, analytics and monitoring software, security software, other software (location-based services, guest access and captive portals)), Services ( Professional Services (Training & Consulting Network planning, designing, and implementation, Support & Maintenance) and Managed Services), by deployment (indoor, outdoor), by density (high density Wi-Fi, medium density Wi-Fi, low density Wi-Fi), by technology ( Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7, Other technologies (Wi-Fi 4 & older versions), by application (Residential, Industry 4.0, Smart Education, Public Wi-Fi & Dense Environment, Smart Transportation, Office Spaces, Smart Healthcare, Smart Retail , Smart Hospitality, Other Applications (Smart Utilities, Smart Agriculture) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Companies covered Cisco Systems (US), HPE (US), NETGEAR (US), Extreme Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Fortinet (US), CommScope (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), TP-Link (China), Broadcom (US), Comcast Business (US), Vodafone (UK), Telstra (Australia), Fujitsu (Japan), AT&T (US), Huawei (China), Ubiquiti Networks ( US), D-Link (Taiwan), Orange Business Services (France), Keysight Technologies (US), Lever Technology Group (UK), Redway Networks (UK), Cambium Networks (US), ADB Global (Switzerland), Actiontec Electronics ( US), SDMC Technology (China), Edgewater Wireless (Canada), Agile Content (Spain)

Based on technology type, the Wi-Fi 6 segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Wi-Fi 6 is the new generation of standard 802.11ax-based, designed for better connectivity with a higher speed rate, lower latency, and an increased efficiency ratio in dense environments. It features OFDMA, TWT to optimize device power management, and MU-MIMO to carry out simultaneous communication with some devices. Wi-Fi 6 has features including higher data speeds, reduced congestion on the network, and an improvement in the performance of IoT, streaming, gaming, and enterprise applications via both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, along with enhanced compatibility in the 6 GHz band part of the Wi-Fi 6E, that make it much more suitable for smart homes, offices, and public spaces. It also enhances security with WPA3, ensuring better protection against cyber threats, and supports more devices simultaneously without compromising on performance, meeting the needs of increasingly connected ecosystems.

The Outdoor segment will have the highest growth during the forecast period.

Outdoor Wi-Fi is deployed in large public spaces, campuses, and urban environments where the access points designed to be robust against weather conditions allow seamless connectivity across. It supports applications that include smart city infrastructure, public Wi-Fi, outdoor events, and industrial operations. This enables long-range coverage, mesh networking, and support for operation on dual bands, ensuring consistent and reliable connections over extended areas. Such advanced technologies include beamforming and directional antennas that increase the strength of a signal while also reducing interference and PoE (Power over Ethernet) for installation, eliminating additional power sources for installation. It has improved security and scalability with outdoor Wi-Fi to have real-time monitoring, remote management, and integration with IoT devices, further supporting some innovative use cases such as connected transportation, smart lighting, and public safety systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region has seen significant growth in the enabled market amid increasing internet penetration, e-commerce growth, and smartphone use among consumers. Government-sponsored initiatives encouraging digital participation boost an increased need for high-speed, dependable Wi-Fi networks. For instance, the connected Tokyo initiative, initiated in September 2023, aims to deploy WLANs at 1,300 places in Tokyo by 2025 to improve connectivity in cultural places, sporting facilities, hospitals, and learning institutions. The USD 20.0 million funding provided free community Wi-Fi to fifteen remote First Nations communities in Australia in December 2024. This initiative boosted access to online services, education, and digital literacy, among others, in the nation, with more than 40% of Australia's population living in rural areas.

Top Key Companies in Wi-Fi Market:

The major vendors covered in the Wi-Fi Market are Cisco Systems (US), HPE (US), NETGEAR (US), Extreme Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Fortinet (US), CommScope (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), TP-Link (China), Broadcom (US), Comcast Business (US), Vodafone (UK), Telstra (Australia), Fujitsu (Japan), AT&T (US), Huawei (China), Ubiquiti Networks ( US), D-Link (Taiwan), Orange Business Services (France), Keysight Technologies (US), Lever Technology Group (UK), Redway Networks (UK), Cambium Networks (US), ADB Global (Switzerland), Actiontec Electronics (US), SDMC Technology (China), Edgewater Wireless (Canada), Agile Content (Spain). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Wi-Fi Market.

