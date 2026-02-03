Interventional Cardiology Devices Market worth $42.39 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market is projected to grow from about USD 31.12 billion in 2026 to USD 42.39 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Browse 380 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Interventional Cardiology Devices Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 31.12 billion

USD 31.12 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 42.39 billion

USD 42.39 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.4%

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Trends & Insights:

By the angioplasty stent market, the drug-eluting stents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

By the structural heart devices market, the other therapy devices segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 57.3% in 2025.

By the catheter market, the IVUS/OCT catheter segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=548

The global market for interventional cardiology devices is primarily sustained by the rising prevalence of heart diseases, including coronary artery disease and valve disorders, driven by an aging population, physical inactivity, and higher rates of diabetes and obesity. Rapid adoption of these devices is driven by a growing preference for less invasive, catheter-based methods over traditional surgeries, which offer shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery, and lower risk of complications. Technological advancements in the field include next-generation drug-eluting stents, bioresorbable scaffolds, transcatheter heart valves, intravascular imaging (IVUS/OCT), and physiology-guided diagnostic systems, all of which are elevating procedural accuracy and expanding the list of indications for treatment. Additionally, the medical market is expanding, and healthcare costs are rising in developing regions, increasing the number of catheterization labs and giving patients in these areas access to advanced cardiac treatment, all of which underpin market growth. Favorable reimbursement policies in developed areas and rising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and interventional treatment are also factors contributing to the continuous global growth of interventional cardiology devices.

By angioplasty stents, the drug-eluting stents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rise in the number of drug-eluting stents (DES) in the global interventional cardiology devices market can be attributed to the ever-increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease and the growing number of percutaneous coronary interventions worldwide. This trend is particularly noticeable among older people, diabetes patients, and those with very complex lesions. Also, there are strong papers that show that stents are favored by doctors because of their lower rates of restenosis and repeat revascularization compared to bare-metal stents. Moreover, the advancements in technology are now even more powerful than before, and they include thinner stents, better polymer coatings, polymer-free and bioresorbable platforms, and antiproliferative drugs with improved formulations. These developments are making the implants safer and more successful in the long term, and this aspect is also favoring the implantation. In addition, the underlying drivers of the production of drug-eluting stents worldwide are broader access to catheterization laboratories in the developing world, more extensive reimbursement coverage in developed regions, and the growing use of DES in complex and multivessel procedures. These factors are all contributing to the sustained global demand for drug-eluting stents.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=548

By catheters, the angiography catheters segment is expected to account for the largest share in the interventional cardiology devices market.

The adoption of angiography catheters in the worldwide interventional cardiology devices market is primarily driven by the prevalence of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases, which has increased the number of diagnostic and interventional angiographic procedures performed worldwide. In addition, the acceptance of minimally invasive cardiac interventions guided by imaging is escalating demand for angiography catheters with better deliverability, torque control, and optimal contrast injection. Product innovations, such as hydrophilic coatings, new tip designs, and improved compatibility with modern imaging systems, are also making procedures more efficient and safer. Moreover, the rise in the number of catheterization labs, increasing healthcare investments, and better access to advanced diagnostic infrastructure in developing countries are contributing to market growth. Additionally, the rising use of angiography for early disease detection, procedural planning, and follow-up assessment is driving global demand for angiography catheters.

By end user, the ambulatory surgery centers account for the second largest share in the interventional cardiology devices market.

One of the prominent factors behind the growth of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) as an end-user sector in the overall interventional cardiology devices market is the steady transition toward outpatient and same-day cardiac procedures, which are made possible by the continuous improvement of minimally invasive interventional technologies. ASCs are widely recognized for their advantages over hospital settings—their cost-effectiveness, shorter procedure times, and quicker patient recovery—making them suitable for low- to moderate-risk interventional cardiology interventions. Progress in device safety, smaller catheter diameters, and better imaging guidance has led to a wider spectrum of cardiology interventions that can be performed in ASCs. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies for outpatient procedures in developed countries, increasing patient willingness to choose the most convenient care settings, and rising investments in ASC infrastructure and capabilities are all accelerating the global adoption of interventional cardiology devices in ambulatory surgical centers.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=548

Top Companies in Interventional Cardiology Devices Market:

The Top Companies in Interventional Cardiology Devices Market include Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic (US), Abbott (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Penumbra, Inc. (US), Cook (US), Cordis (US), iVascular S.L.U (Spain), Biosensors International Group, Ltd (Singapore), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany).

