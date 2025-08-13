Whole Genome Sequencing Market to Reach New Heights by 2030

"With cutting-edge advances in next-generation sequencing and growing interest in personalized medicine, whole genome sequencing is set to transform disease diagnosis and treatment, driving strong market growth at a projected CAGR of 15.1% over the next five years."

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Whole Genome Sequencing: Global Markets" is projected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 to $6.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides insights into the current and future market potential of whole genome sequencing (WGS), with global and regional projections through 2030. It includes market estimates by product and service type, covering instruments, consumables, and services. The workflow is segmented into pre-sequencing, sequencing, and data analysis. End users include research institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and others. Applications span infectious diseases, cancer research, rare genetic diseases, and pharmacogenomics. The report also breaks down data by four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This report is particularly relevant today because whole genome sequencing (WGS) is emerging as a powerful tool for diagnosing, treating, and monitoring conditions like cancer, rare inherited disorders, and neurological diseases. Its ability to provide comprehensive genomic information helps reduce reliance on single-gene tests or invasive procedures. WGS is also increasingly used in drug development to identify better disease targets and select suitable patients for clinical studies through genomic profiling.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Research on Cancer Genomics and Rare Inherited Diseases: Whole genome sequencing is vital for identifying genetic mutations linked to cancer and rare diseases. It enables faster, more accurate diagnoses and helps researchers develop targeted treatments by understanding disease mechanisms at the genetic level.

Falling Genome Sequencing Costs: Due to technological advances, the cost of sequencing a genome has dropped significantly, making it more accessible for clinical and research use. This affordability is expanding its adoption across the healthcare, biotech, and academic sectors.

Focus on Targeted Therapies and Personalized Medicine: WGS supports personalized medicine by revealing genetic profiles that guide treatment decisions. It helps tailor therapies to individual patients, improves drug response, and enables early disease detection and prevention strategies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $2.6 billion Market size forecast $6.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Product and Service Type, Workflow Type, Application, End User and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Europe, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa Market drivers • Research on cancer genomics and rare inherited diseases. • Falling genome sequencing costs. • Focus on targeted therapies and personalized medicine.

Interesting facts:

The growing focus on personal genomics and prenatal testing drives the market's growth across all regions.

WGS-based diagnostics lead to more precise diagnosis and enable personalized treatment for each patient.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

- The global EGS market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 15.1%.



Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

- The increasing research on cancer genomics and rare inherited diseases and the growing focus on personalized medicine.



What are the key challenges and opportunities of the market?

- Data analysis challenges and lack of infrastructure in emerging markets will challenge market growth during the forecast period.

- The growing role of whole genome sequencing (WGS) in drug development and the increasing government initiatives to promote it create market opportunities.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

- The market is segmented based on product and service type, workflow, application, end user and region. Product and service types include consumables, instruments, and services. Consumables are further segmented into library preparation kits, reagents and accessories.

- Workflow sub-segments include pre-sequencing, sequencing, and data analysis. End users include research institutes, hospitals and clinics, and pharmaceutical companies. Applications include infectious diseases, cancer research, rare genetic diseases, and pharmacogenomics. The market is segmented by geographical region into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico . Europe includes Germany , the U.K., Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe . Asia-Pacific includes China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific . The Rest of the World (RoW) includes South America , the Middle East and Africa . It includes global revenue ($ Million) for the base year of 2024 and estimated data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030.



Which product type will be dominant through 2030?

- Consumables segment will dominate the market through the forecast period.



Which region has the highest market share?

- North America accounted for a 50.9% share of the market in 2024.

