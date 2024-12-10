What Hebei Can Offer丨Zhangbei's Boundless Future in Green Energy

News provided by

Great Wall New Media

10 Dec, 2024, 05:09 GMT

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media -- Amid the green wave of the 21st century, China has established the world's largest and most complete new energy industrial chain, providing a continuous supply of green energy globally. 

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Zhangbei County, Hebei Province, is rich in sunlight and wind power, making it the core of the national renewable energy demonstration zone. Zhangbei has now established a complete wind power equipment manufacturing industry, with key projects including the production of Yunda turbines, AEOLON blades, and Anta towers. A number of mature new energy equipment "Zhangbei-made" projects are scaling up and improving its quality and the new energy industry is flourishing everywhere.

Zhangbei County, which is located in Bashang area of Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, is rich in sunlight and wind power, making it the core of the national renewable energy demonstration zone. Zhangbei has now established a complete wind power equipment manufacturing industry, with key projects including the production of Yunda turbines, AEOLON blades, and Anta towers. A number of mature new energy equipment "Zhangbei-made" projects are scaling up and improving its quality and the new energy industry is flourishing everywhere. 

In 2023, Zhangbei County's total installed capacity for new energy exceeded 10 million kilowatts, ranking first in the province and among the top in the country. Today, let's follow Emily from the United States to unlock the secrets of new energy industry development in Zhangbei County.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577237/ff33c1bf3ac24f28932b532217b917c5.mp4

Also from this source

Discover Cultural Products in Hebei: Yuxian Paper-cut

Discover Cultural Products in Hebei: Yuxian Paper-cut

A news report from Great Wall New Media: A carving knife and a sheet of paper, with each cut continuous and each line connected—through these...
Saihanba: China's green miracle created by three generations in Hebei

Saihanba: China's green miracle created by three generations in Hebei

A news report from Great Wall New Media: Historically, Saihanba Forest Park, which is located in north China's Hebei Province, was once a royal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Utilities

Utilities

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics