What Hebei Can Offer丨Zhangbei's Boundless Future in Green Energy

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media -- Amid the green wave of the 21st century, China has established the world's largest and most complete new energy industrial chain, providing a continuous supply of green energy globally.

Zhangbei County, Hebei Province, is rich in sunlight and wind power, making it the core of the national renewable energy demonstration zone. Zhangbei has now established a complete wind power equipment manufacturing industry, with key projects including the production of Yunda turbines, AEOLON blades, and Anta towers. A number of mature new energy equipment "Zhangbei-made" projects are scaling up and improving its quality and the new energy industry is flourishing everywhere.

In 2023, Zhangbei County's total installed capacity for new energy exceeded 10 million kilowatts, ranking first in the province and among the top in the country. Today, let's follow Emily from the United States to unlock the secrets of new energy industry development in Zhangbei County.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577237/ff33c1bf3ac24f28932b532217b917c5.mp4