Edward's Homecoming From Quzhou, Hebei to the fields of Africa

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 31, 2025

December marks the planting season in Malawi. Edward, a Malawian farmer who recently completed his training at the Science and Technology Backyard in Quzhou run by China Agricultural University, has returned to his home country. He is now applying the agricultural knowledge he acquired in China to provide practical, hands-on guidance to local farmers. The Science and Technology Backyard model, first pioneered in Quzhou County, Hebei Province, has begun to reshape farming practices in Malawi.

From experimental plots in Hebei to vast farmlands across Africa, China's experience is being shared through a "teach a man to fish" approach, offering practical solutions to global food security challenges.

Executive Producers: Guo Xinyao, Wang Yuelu, Anganile Mwangonola
Chief Supervising Producers: Li Yao, Wang Liping, Henry Banda
Producers: Cao Chaoyang, Sam Katambo
Directors: Zhang Menglin, Liu Zhicheng, Wu Meng, Maria Tembo
Cinematography: Liu Zhicheng, Wu Meng, Xu Lei, Huo Shaoxuan
Editors: Liu Zhicheng, Zhang Menglin
Translation: Wu Meng, Zhang Menglin, Song Lifang
Project Coordination: Zheng Bai, Duan Xiaoqin, Zhou Ziru, Li Jian, Martin Kalemba

Co-produced by:
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation
Great Wall International Communication Center

Acknowledgements:
China Agricultural University
Embassy of the Republic of Malawi in China
Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Malawi

