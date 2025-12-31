Edward's Homecoming From Quzhou, Hebei to the fields of Africa

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Great Wall New Media:

December marks the planting season in Malawi. Edward, a Malawian farmer who recently completed his training at the Science and Technology Backyard in Quzhou run by China Agricultural University, has returned to his home country. He is now applying the agricultural knowledge he acquired in China to provide practical, hands-on guidance to local farmers. The Science and Technology Backyard model, first pioneered in Quzhou County, Hebei Province, has begun to reshape farming practices in Malawi.

From experimental plots in Hebei to vast farmlands across Africa, China's experience is being shared through a "teach a man to fish" approach, offering practical solutions to global food security challenges.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853414/video.mp4