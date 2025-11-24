Westwell Delivers 2nd Batch of Autonomous Trucks to the Port of Felixstowe, 1st European Port Adopting ATs

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwell, a global leader in full-stack AI solutions for smart and sustainable logistics, together with Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe, announces the arrival of a second batch of Q-Trucks-intelligent, electric, autonomous trucks, at the UK's largest container port. This milestone marks a significant expansion of the port's autonomous fleet and enhances the ongoing partnership and shared vision between Westwell and Felixstowe for a smarter, greener future.

"We are delighted to receive the first trucks from our second order of ATs from Westwell. The new machines feature a step forward in LiDAR technology and marks the next phase of our journey using autonomous technology to support our experienced workforce."

Clemence Cheng,

Executive Director of Hutchison Ports and Port of Felixstowe CEO

"Westwell is proud to empower the 150-year legacy of the Port of Felixstowe with its proprietary Ainergy technology—driving intelligent transformation across the global logistics ecosystem. Hutchison Ports is a valued global partner for Westwell, and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration in the years ahead, driving meaningful progress in sustainable port development."

Kenny Tan

Founder and Chairman of Westwell

From technological breakthroughs to real-world deployment, Westwell's smart logistics solutions embody the company's proprietary "SMART" framework—Sustainable, Maintainable, Adapted, Replicable, and Technical, providing the backbone for innovation, efficiency, and green transformation across port logistics worldwide.

Powered by an advanced sensor fusion architecture, including a 360-degree industrial-grade binocular camera and 128-line LiDAR—the Q-Truck delivers broader coverage and sharper recognition. With its seamless, cabinless design, the Q-Truck is engineered for full autonomy—eliminating the need for manual intervention and enabling continuous 24/7 operations at the Port of Felixstowe.

This round-the-clock capability is powered by Westwell's proprietary battery-swapping system, allowing each Q-Truck to autonomously complete a full energy swap within five minutes. Integrated with Westwell's Fleet Management System (FMS), the solution ensures real-time coordination, minimal downtime, and optimised throughput. Powered by green electricity, each Q-Truck is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 50 tons per unit annually, delivering tangible environmental benefits in real-world operations at the Port of Felixstowe.

Kenny Tan emphasized: "Autonomous trucks in European ports are just the beginning — Westwell is focused on stable, long-term growth. With a UK spare parts hub, local engineers, and a planned regional subsidiary, we're ensuring 24/7 reliability and stronger support for clients across Europe."

With nearly a thousand autonomous vehicles operating worldwide, Westwell's Q-Truck showcases how AI-driven, sustainable logistics can scale globally while adapting locally. The Port of Felixstowe deployment sets a new benchmark for standardized yet flexible smart port operation.

