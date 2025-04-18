WePlay Collaborates with Top Turkish Influencers to Unveil New Chapter in Social Entertainment, Demonstrating Brand Warmth Through Innovative Partnerships

ISTANBUL, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlay, an emerging social entertainment platform, recently launched two landmark collaborations in the Turkish market. By partnering with Ceren Yaldız, a national-level influencer with 14 million followers, and Uzunmakarna, a philanthropic content creator with 9 million followers, WePlay has pioneered a dual-track model of "co-created content + social responsibility," establishing a benchmark for localized platform operations.

As a multi-talented Turkish phenomenon, Ceren Yaldız has become a Gen Z cultural icon through her cross-platform influence on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Leveraging her identity as a "voice-content creator," WePlay invited her to serve as a mentor for a music singing competition on its platform, which pioneered the integration of celebrity IP with real-time voice interaction. Driven by "competitive growth + emotional connection," the event maintained a warm, human-centric atmosphere amid intense rivalry, successfully building an innovative ecosystem of "celebrity mentor IP × immersive voice-engagement."

Diverging from conventional commercial collaborations, WePlay teamed up with Uzunmakarna to address social issues, launching the "Save the Stray Cats" campaign. Through short videos and livestreams, Uzunmakarna encouraged fans to unlock virtual gifts via in-app tasks and participate in offline volunteer activities. WePlay donated proceeds from the campaign to local animal protection organizations in Turkey. This "entertainment-driven philanthropy" not only aligned with Uzunmakarna's mission of "using influence for social change" but also positioned WePlay as a platform where "user engagement directly translates into social good action."

A WePlay spokesperson remarked: "By addressing societal pain points, we harnessed technology to seamlessly integrate entertainment with social impact, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between commercial success and societal value. Our collaborations with Ceren Yaldız and Uzunmakarna exemplify WePlay's core philosophy of 'Technology for Good, Entertainment with Purpose.'"

WePlay's vision is: "Connecting the world through play and leading the global wave of online social entertainment." By embedding social responsibility into entertainment scenarios, WePlay has redefined digital interactions while empowering Gen Z to practice social responsibility innovatively. Users not only enjoy "playing together" but also contribute to societal causes through every interaction, achieving a win-win for entertainment and social value.

Moving forward, WePlay aims to replicate the Turkish model in emerging markets, continuously exploring the "celebrity economy + social innovation" paradigm to foster warmer, more meaningful connections worldwide.

