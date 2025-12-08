A Chase Spanning Half a Century! WePlay Teams Up with Beloved Russian Cartoon "Just You Wait!" for a New Year's Adventure

MOSCOW, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Just You Wait!" ("Ну, погоди!") Does this classic catchphrase instantly awaken your childhood memories? In late 2025, WePlay, the new-generation global social entertainment platform, officially announced a major collaboration with the treasured Russian animation IP "Just You Wait!" ("Ну, погоди!"). This timeless chase between the wolf and the hare will officially commence on WePlay on December 18, 2025, launching a New Year's Eve celebration titled "Fedya's New Year Mystery" for Russian players.

A Beloved IP Lands: Not Just Nostalgia, But a New Trend

WePlay Teams Up with "Ну, погоди!" for a New Year's Adventure

Produced by Soyuzmultfilm, "Just You Wait!" is often hailed as the "Russian version of Tom and Jerry." This hilarious cartoon, chronicling the comedic rivalry between the unlucky grey wolf and the clever hare, is not only a childhood memory for generations but also maintains remarkable vitality in the age of social media. By introducing this IP at the turn of the New Year, WePlay aims to leverage its humor that transcends language and borders, and its capacity for delivering pure joy – a perfect alignment with WePlay's mission to "bring joy and friends to young people globally."

Event Preview: Fedya's New Year Mystery

The collaboration event, "Fedya's New Year Mystery," will run throughout the New Year period (December 18, 2025 – January 18, 2026). What sparks will fly when WePlay's mascot "Will" encounters the "Grey Wolf" in hot pursuit of the hare? Players will experience a perfect blend of authentic Russian humor and modern social gameplay within the WePlay virtual world.

About WePlay: Connecting the World Through Fun

As the flagship product of WeJoy, headquartered in Singapore, WePlay is dedicated to building the new-generation global social entertainment platform. By integrating various features like gaming, voice chat, and interactive activities, WePlay is redefining how young people "play together." This collaboration with "Just You Wait!" marks another significant milestone in WePlay's strategy of partnering with world-class IPs. By introducing classic IPs from diverse cultural backgrounds, WePlay not only enriches its platform's content ecosystem but also uses these collaborative cultural exchanges to break down geographical barriers, allowing global players to connect through shared laughter.

Contact: qipeinan@wejoysg.com

Website: https://weplayapp.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838516/WePlay_Teams_Up_Beloved_Russian_Cartoon_Just_You_Wait__a.jpg