Welcome to SciBase Capital Markets Day 2024

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO: SCIB], a pioneer in early detection and prevention in dermatology hereby invites investors, analysts, and financial media to SciBase Capital Markets Day today on January 25, 2024.

SciBase has evolved from being an innovation company originating from the Karolinska Institute to a global company dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals in their work by facilitating early detection and prevention of skin cancer and other dermatological conditions.

During SciBase's Capital Markets Day, Pia Renaudin, who assumed the role of CEO in October 2023, will provide insights into SciBase's future trajectory, and unveil an updated strategic outlook, and long-term strategic goals. The presentations will underscore the company's focus on the USA and shed light on SciBase's ongoing expansion into promising new markets.

Although the Company has a strategic focus on the USA, Germany continues to be an important and profitable market for SciBase. Rolling 12 at the end of the third quarter of 2023, Germany reached a turnover of approximately SEK 19 million with an operating profit margin of 25%. This is primarily driven by increased usage and sales of the company's disposable electrode. The electrode volume in Germany increased for the corresponding period by 40%, which means a volume of approximately 46,000 electrodes or, in other words, patients who were then examined using SciBase method.

Two external speakers will participate in the event, Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine and Kathy Francisco, MBA, CPC, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Health, further supporting the US role in the SciBase strategy going forward.

Following the presentations, there will be an interactive session allowing participants to pose questions. The event will be digitally broadcast, starting at CET 14:00 and is expected to last until CET 15:30.

A recording of the event will be made available on the SciBase website.

Date: January 25, 2024

Time: CET 14:00 – 15:30 CET.

Format: Digital. The presentations will be in English.

Link to meeting : https://ir.financialhearings.com/scibase-cmd-2024

Welcome!

