New Publication: US clinicians' real-world Nevisense experience improves melanoma detection

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-based diagnostic solutions for skin disorders, announced that Stephen D. Hess, MD, PhD, FAAD, has published a clinical article highlighting his real-world experience integrating Nevisense into routine melanoma detection. The article was published in The Dermatologist, a leading U.S. clinical dermatology journal.

In the publication, Dr. Hess outlines how Nevisense provides objective data to complement visual examination and dermoscopy when evaluating atypical pigmented lesions, and that Nevisense adds objective risk stratification in cases that are clinically challenging.

"In everyday practice, many pigmented lesions fall into a diagnostic gray zone," said Dr. Hess. "Nevisense adds objective, real-time information beneath the skin's surface, enhancing clinical judgment and supporting more accurate biopsy decisions."

"As melanoma incidence continues to rise, clinicians need reliable technology that provides actionable data," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "Dr. Hess's publication in The Dermatologist highlights the growing importance of objective technologies like Nevisense in advancing melanoma detection and improving patient outcomes."

The article can be found here: https://www.hmpgloballearningnetwork.com/site/thederm/practice-advances/precision-under-surface-electrical-impedance-spectroscopy-pigmented

For further information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO

Phone: +46 73 206 98 02

Email: pia.renaudin@scibase.com



Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/new-publication--us-clinicians--real-world-nevisense-experience-improves-melanoma-detection,c4316723

The following files are available for download: