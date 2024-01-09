Welcome to SciBase Capital Markets Day 2024

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO: SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders hereby invites investors, analysts, and financial media to SciBase capital markets day on January 25, 2024.

SciBase has evolved from being an innovation company originating from the Karolinska Institute to a global company dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals in their work by facilitating early detection and prevention of skin cancer and other dermatological conditions.

During SciBase's Capital Markets Day, Pia Renaudin, who assumed the role of CEO in October 2023, will provide insights into SciBase's future trajectory, and unveil an updated strategic outlook, and long-term strategic goals. The presentations will underscore the company's focus on the USA and shed light on SciBase's ongoing expansion into promising new markets.

Two external speakers will participate in the event, further supporting the US role in the SciBase strategy going forward.

Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine

Dr. Rigel, a US-based and world-prominent dermatologist will talk about his experiences regarding the clinical benefits of SciBase products. Dr. Rigel has been a Dermatology leader for 30+ years, served as President of major associations such as AAD (American Academy of Dermatology), and Vice-President of the American Board of Dermatology for 13 years. A trusted advisor on national health policy, he testifies before Congress and the FDA, consulting for government and industry. As Scientific Co-Chair of Clinical Dermatology Conferences, he educates over 4000 colleagues annually. Maintaining practices in Manhattan and Dallas, Dr. Rigel specializes in Melanoma, Skin Cancer, and related issues. Internationally acclaimed, he delivers 1000+ lectures globally, is featured on CNN, Fox, ABC, and NBC, is quoted in major publications, and serves as the Team Dermatologist for the New York Yankees. With an MIT BS, MBA from MIT Sloan, and MD from George Washington University, he completed training at NYU and is a Clinical Professor at Mt. Sinai Icahn School of Medicine.

Kathy Francisco, MBA, CPC, Founder and CEO

Kathy established The Pinnacle Health Group in 1999 as a consulting group specializing in reimbursement for health care technologies, drugs, and biologics. For over 25 years, Pinnacle has been providing effective and appropriate reimbursement support for healthcare providers across the country. The Pinnacle team is comprised of certified coders, reimbursement specialists, and clinicians supporting clients with the development of strategic planning, economic positioning, financial analysis, payer coverage strategy, and tactical reimbursement positioning. In addition, daily support is offered to providers offering HIPAA-compliant prior authorization, appeals, and appropriate payment for procedures and technologies that are key to ongoing medically necessary patient care.

Following the presentations, there will be an interactive session allowing participants to pose questions. The event will be digitally broadcast, starting at CET 14:00 and is expected to last until CET 15:30.

A recording of the event will be made available on the SciBase website.

Date: January 25, 2024

Time: CET 14:00 – 15:30 CET.

Format: Digital. Additional information regarding participation and a link will be published later. The presentations will be in English.

Welcome

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Michael Colerus, CFO, tel. +46703413472, e-mail: Michael.colerus@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

The following files are available for download: