Web3, Tech Executive Joins Relm Insurance as COO

Bolsters C-Suite Ranks Amid Growth, Expansion

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relm Insurance ("Relm"), a leading specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging and innovative industries, today announced that Chris Sinkey has joined as Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role.

Reporting into CEO and Founder, Joseph Ziolkowski, Sinkey will oversee major developments within the organization including sales and marketing, operational excellence, and corporate development, including capital raising and M&A. He will work closely with the leadership team on group strategy and regulatory initiatives and play a pivotal role in the launch of affiliate Relm Ventures.

Chris joins Relm with close to 20 years' experience in strategy, product, corporate development, marketing, and business development across a host of organizations straddling enterprise and Web3 technologies.

"Chris is a proven leader who has demonstrated a remarkable ability to enable companies to scale globally," said Ziolkowski. "He is uniquely positioned to help fuel our expansion plans and shape our go to market strategy to accelerate our growth and achievement of key initiatives."

"Demand for our products is accelerating as customers rely on us to enable innovation," said Sinkey. "I look forward to showcasing our offerings to a broader customer base globally as we enter new jurisdictions and expand the depth and breadth of our product offering."

Chris was most recently Chief Business Officer at Bittrex/Bittrex Global, formerly one of the world's leading digital asset trading venues, where he spent more than five years overseeing key Web3 growth initiatives. Prior to that, he was the Director of Competitive Strategy on the Strategic Planning and Operations team at DocuSign, leading up to its IPO. He has also held roles at Accenture, Amazon and Google across product, strategy, marketing, business development, and operations. He earned an MBA from London Business School and graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

About Relm Insurance

Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries that spur innovation and next generation technologies. Launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to these nascent markets, Relm plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of these innovative industries. Relm's unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track-record makes it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of Web3, digital assets, AI, and alternative medicine. Relm has earned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional, from Demotech. Please visit www.relminsurance.com for more information.