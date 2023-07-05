Waterproofing Membranes Market to Reach $40.15 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waterproofing membranes market size is likely to reach USD 40.15 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. Growing advancement in infrastructure and construction activities coupled with a rise in demand for wastewater and water management is expected to drive the market. Bio membranes are expected to witness a high adoption trend in the coming future owing to the increasing product demand in green-building construction. In addition, government support to replace old buildings with new ones is opening new growth avenues for the construction industry, which, in turn, is adding growth to the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The liquid applied membrane product segment led the market and accounted for more than 63.9% share of the global revenue in 2022, on account of its thermal-reflective properties for any exterior surface application.

The polyurethane liquid applied waterproofing membrane segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to seamless finish and easy and fast installation procedure.

The roofing application segment held the largest revenue share of 31.8% in 2022., owing to its high exposure to changing climatic conditions and leakages across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.1% in 2022., owing to increasing investment in residential and commercial construction due to rapid industrialization and growing population.

accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.1% in 2022., owing to increasing investment in residential and commercial construction due to rapid industrialization and growing population. The majority of the manufacturers have started emphasizing sustainable and corrosive protective raw materials for producing waterproofing membranes to increase their market presence. In addition, growing infrastructure in the developing markets of China , India , Brazil , and others are adding rapid growth to the construction sector, thereby adding growth prospects for the market.

Read full market research report, "Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Liquid Applied, Sheet (PVC, EPDM)), By Application (Roofing, Building), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth & Trends

The market is highly dependent upon the dynamic of the raw material supply chain. Although all types of products including cementitious, bituminous, polyurethane, and others are used for manufacturing waterproofing membranes, cementitious liquid applied membrane and bituminous sheet membranes are the most commonly used waterproofing membrane in the market. The industry exhibits several mature players controlling the significant market share. However, increasing competition from a large number of small and local manufacturers from Asia Pacific is expected to increase the market competition. The market players put high stress on using sustainable raw materials to ensure an environmentally friendly image to their clients.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 24.54 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 40.15 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global waterproofing membranes market on the basis of product, application, and region

Waterproofing Membranes Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Liquid Applied Membranes

Cementitious



Bituminous



Polyurethane



Acrylic



Other

Sheet Membranes

Bituminous



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)



Other

Waterproofing Membranes Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Roofing

Walls

Building Structure

Tunnel & Landfills

Other

Waterproofing Membranes Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Waterproofing Membranes Market

BASF SE

Kemper System America, Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Fosroc Ltd

GAF Materials Corporation

Alchimica Building Chemicals

Maris Polymers

Isomat S.A.

Bayer MaterialScience AG

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

North America Geosynthetics Market - The North America geosynthetics market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Rising construction spending in Mexico owing to increasing population and strong industrial developments are expected to drive the market in the region.

The geosynthetics market size is expected to reach by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Rising construction spending in owing to increasing population and strong industrial developments are expected to drive the market in the region. Cool Roof Coatings Market - The global cool roof coating market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising developments in the residential and industrial sectors are expected to positively impact the demand. Cool roof coatings reduce the heat build-up within the buildings, thus improving their performance and reducing the overall maintenance cost.

- The global cool roof coating market size is anticipated to reach by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising developments in the residential and industrial sectors are expected to positively impact the demand. Cool roof coatings reduce the heat build-up within the buildings, thus improving their performance and reducing the overall maintenance cost. U.S. Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market - The U.S. commercial restoration waterproofing membranes market size is expected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising frequency of natural disasters, over the past few years such as hurricanes, floods, and others in the U.S. is expected to drive the market for commercial restoration which in turn is likely to promote the demand for waterproofing membranes.

Browse through Grand View Research's Green Building Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Market Trend Reports

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.