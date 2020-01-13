Waterborne Coatings Market Worth $91.8 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Waterborne Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, PTFE, PVDF, PVDC), Application (Architectural and Industrial), Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Waterborne Coatings Market size is projected to grow from USD 74.1 billion in 2019 to USD 91.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205422792



Browse in-depth TOC on "Waterborne Coatings Market"

119 – Tables

50 – Figures

166 – Pages



View Detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/waterborne-waterbased-coatings-market-205422792.html



Waterborne coatings use water as a solvent, which makes them environmentally-friendly and easy to apply. In most cases, this technology uses 80% water with small quantities of other solvents, for instance, glycol ethers. This technology is widely adopted for architectural, automotive, protective, wood, furniture, packaging, and rail coatings end-uses. The binders used for waterborne coatings are acrylics, polyurethane resins, epoxy, alkyd resins, and others.

The acrylic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the waterborne coatings market, by resin type, during the forecast period.

Acrylic is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type segment. There has been a shift toward waterborne acrylics, especially in the automotive basecoats, due to environmental concerns. The automotive industry is driving the waterborne coatings market as automobile manufacturers are using waterborne coatings instead of solventborne coatings due to increased regulatory reasons. These initiatives from regulatory bodies are expected to be the winning imperative for players in the waterborne coatings market.

Architectural is estimated to be the fastest-growing application in the waterborne coatings market during the forecast period.

Waterborne coatings are applied on the interior and exterior walls of all kinds of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings for decorative and protective purposes. Waterborne coatings help to protect the building from extreme rain, sun, and wind. This growth is supported by the growing construction industry in APAC, especially in countries such as India and China, where there is a rapid increase in infrastructural activities.



Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205422792

The waterborne coatings market in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is segmented as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of APAC. APAC has been a bright spot in the global waterborne coatings market in the backdrop of the overall slowdown in global economic development. The expansion of global trade through sea routes has increased the number of bulk carriers, container ships, and general cargo ships manufactured, in turn widening the scope of the waterborne marine coatings market in APAC. South Korea, Japan, and China are chief shipbuilding countries and are expected to remain the top investment destinations for coatings manufacturers.

Major players operating in the global Waterborne Coatings Market include BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries Inc. (US), RPM International Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Asian Paints Limited (India), Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan), Jotun Group (Norway), and Tikkurila OYJ (Finland).



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=205422792



Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports :



Automotive Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, Powder Coating), Coat Type (Clearcoat, Basecoat, Primer, E-Coat) - Global Forecast to 2021

Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/waterborne-waterbased-coatings-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/waterborne-waterbased-coatings.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets