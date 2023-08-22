Warehouse Robotics Market to be Worth $17.29 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse robotics market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.29 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The expansion of the e-commerce industry, rising labor costs, and the need for greater efficiency and accuracy in warehouse operations fuel the growth of the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The cartesian robots are expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 20% in the product segment from 2023 to 2030. The factors such as accuracy, precision, and ability to handle heavy loads is expected to fuel the growth.

In terms of function, the transportation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increased demand for sorting, loading, and unloading goods from robots.

The 11 kg to 80 kg warehouse robots is likely to witness a CAGR of approximately 20% from 2023 to 2030. The ability to efficiently handle medium and heavy-weight items in manufacturing, healthcare, food, beverages, and other industries is expected to support the growth.

The software segment is estimated to experience a CAGR of approximately 21% over the forecast period. The segment is divided into a warehouse management system, a warehouse control system, and a warehouse execution system.

The healthcare industry is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of approximately 21% in the application segment from 2023 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the continuous developments and increased implementation of robots in the healthcare sector to perform a variety of tasks in healthcare warehouses.

Warehouse Robotics Market Growth & Trends

The e-commerce sector is witnessing remarkable growth due to technological advancements. Technologies like Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), blockchain technology, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are enhancing the shopping experience. Thus, companies seek new methods to enhance operations and logistics while reducing delivery time and costs.

Robots offer a smart, cost-efficient alternative to human labor by automating warehouses catering to the increasing need of the e-commerce sector. The robots help companies to maintain employee safety standards and enhance production quality by performing various tasks such as handling the incoming consignment, picking, packing, slotting, shipping, and asset tracking by saving considerable time and effort.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the warehouse robotics industry substantially in terms of the demand for robotics and the supply chain of the robotics industry. However, the need for efficient and contactless order fulfillment and labor shortage due to lockdowns fueled the demand for robots and other automation tools in business operations. The market has shown rising demand and continuously growing as companies invest heavily in research and development activities to improve existing technologies and launch advanced robots.

The initial investment of the robotic set-up into the warehouse is high, creating significant challenges for small and mid-sized companies. Furthermore, implementing robots in warehouse operations is affecting labor jobs. The rising adoption of robots is expected to affect employment and wages, affecting the further growth of the warehouse robotics industry over the forecast period.

Warehouse Robotics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 4.93 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 17.29 billion Growth rate CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global warehouse robotics market based on product, function, payload capacity, component, software, application, and region:

Warehouse Robotics Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Mobile Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Scara Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Warehouse Robotics Market - Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pick & Place

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

Warehouse Robotics Market - Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Below 10 kg

11 kg to 80 kg

81 kg to 400 kg

401 kg to 900 kg

Above 900 kg

Warehouse Robotics Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Warehouse Robotics Market - Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Warehouse Management System

Warehouse Control System

Warehouse Execution System

Warehouse Robotics Market - Application Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

E-commerce

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Others

Warehouse Robotics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



MEA

List of Key Players in the Warehouse Robotics Market

ABB

Bastian Solutions LLC

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc

KNAPP AG

KUKA AG

OMRON Corporation

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

FANUC Corporation

