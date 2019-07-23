Vymo Wins Ocean of Opportunities CRM Track for Enhancing Customer Relationships and Mobilizing Sales Force

AI-enabled Mobile Personal Assistant lends greater visibility into customer engagement and improves operational efficiency

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo ( www.getvymo.com ), a New York-based next-generation CRM startup, that uses mobility and intelligence as key levers to improve field force productivity, was commended at Innovfest Unbound 2019 by ONE (Ocean Network Express), one of the world's largest container shipping business with worldwide terminal operation, for encouraging maximum usage and returns on CRMs while keeping workload to a minimum for the salesperson.

ONE strives to innovate client journeys, improving service delivery and operational efficiencies to scale business. Competing in a market where client satisfaction is low, bring customers back to the forefront of business presents tremendous growth opportunities. But to capitalize on that, having important information the customers is vital.

Vymo enriches customer data by automatically detecting sales activities such as calls, emails, and physical meets. Based on the collected data, Vymo prompting 'next best actions' and automatically calendars engagement activities based on customer business potential. With all activities and workflows automated, salespeople can focus on customers instead of manually reporting data into CRMs.

With Vymo intelligence capabilities, sales leaders gain much-needed visibility and insights on business opportunities and capitalize on customer relationships. At the same time, sales teams are able to improve their productivity and reach new highs with service delivery.

About ONE

Ocean Network Express ( https://www.one-line.com ) was established on July 7, 2017 by the integration of 'K' Line, MOL and NYK. The Holding company was set up in Japan on July 7th, 2017 and simultaneously a business management company was established in Singapore. With a fleet size of 1,440,000 TEU, it is the 6th largest container shipping business in the world covering over 90 countries around the world.

About Vymo

Vymo ( https://getvymo.com ) is an Intelligent Personal Assistant for Sales. Vymo has been deployed in 35+ large enterprises across the World and is deeply entrenched in the BFSI sector with over 75,000 users in organizations like AXA, Aegon, Allianz, Dubai Islamic Bank, Generali, HDFC Bank, VP Bank, and Zurich. Vymo is recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for Prescriptive Sales.

