Vymo Collaborates With Microsoft to Power Organizations Globally With its Intelligent Personal Assistant for Sales

SINGAPORE and BENGALURU, India, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo has announced its collaboration with Microsoft to expand the global presence of its intelligent personal assistant for sales. The partnership will focus on enabling organizations to strengthen their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) using Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities and empower their sales function with predictive and actionable insights.

Vymo is already powering an existing base of 85,000+ users in 50+ large global businesses across Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Pharma sectors with Microsoft Azure backed Machine Learning and AI tools to help them draw intelligent and actionable insights and increase the productivity by over 30%.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vymo Co-founder & CEO, Yamini Bhat said, "We are helping organizations move to a more proactive CRM experience powered by mobility and intelligence. With Vymo, salespeople can operate more effectively in a deskless environment and that has translated into a significant revenue impact for businesses. We look forward to working closely with Microsoft as we scale."

Rajiv Sodhi, General Manager, Partner Ecosystem, Microsoft, said, "We have been working closely with Vymo to empower the salesforce in businesses using AI, and are delighted to be taking our collaboration further. The new development is part of Microsoft's commitment to enable its partner ecosystem leverage AI capabilities to be able to build powerful solutions and tap growth."

Vymo is a Microsoft's Winter Accelerator 2015 batch graduate and a winner of Microsoft's AI for All award. Work done by the Sales CRM Software startup was also noted by Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. He mentioned, "Vymo was fundamentally changing, both, how retailers work and financial services work."

About Vymo

Vymo is a Personal Assistant for Sales. It is funded by Sequoia Capital and recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for Prescriptive Sales. Vymo is used by over 85,000 sales reps in Global Institutions such as Abu Dhabi Finance, Allianz, AXA, Bangkok Bank, Future Generali, HDFC Bank, FE Credit, and Zurich. Know more - www.getvymo.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft set up its India operations in 1990. Today, Microsoft entities in India have over 9,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research and development and customer services and support, across 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Microsoft offers its global cloud services from local datacenters to accelerate digital transformation across Indian start-ups, businesses, and government agencies. In 2016, Microsoft opened one of its eight Cyber Security Engagement Centers in the country, to address security needs of both public and private sectors.

For more information:

Visit Microsoft India News Center: https://news.microsoft.com/en-in/

Follow us on: www.twitter.com/MicrosoftIndia

Follow us on: http://www.facebook.com/MicrosoftIndia

Media Contacts:

Vymo

Roshan Cariappa

cariappa@getvymo.com



Microsoft

Bishalakhi Ghosh

v-bighos@microsoft.com



Perfect Relations

Monika Rawat

mrawat@perfectrelations.com

+91-9953150886

Related Links

http://www.getvymo.com



SOURCE Vymo