VVT & Start-Stop System Market Worth $85.2 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "VVT & Start-Stop System Market by Technology (Cam-Phasing, Cam-Phasing Plus Changing, BAS, Enhanced Starter, Direct Starter, ISG), Phaser Type (Hydraulic, Electronic), Valvetrain (SOHC and DOHC), Fuel type, Vehicle, And Region – Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the automotive VVT & Start-Stop System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, reaching USD 85.2 billion by 2027 from USD 54.7 billion from 2019. Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the VVT & Start-Stop System Market are government regulations for reducing emissions levels and increasing hybridization of vehicles.

Browse in-depth TOC on "VVT & Start-Stop System Market"

269 – Tables

57 – Figures

212 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1206

Gasoline VVT system is expected to be the fastest growing market

The gasoline VVT segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. In a gasoline engine, the fuel is mixed with air prior to its entrance into the engine cylinder. The fuel–air mixture is controlled by a valve in the gasoline VVT system. The duration and timing of the fuel–air mixture entrance are controlled by the inlet valve. Motor enthusiasts generally prefer gasoline engine vehicles over diesel engine vehicles due to the added performance advantages. Diesel engines are better in terms of economies of scale but lag in performance because of their low power and torque output. Also, particulate emissions in gasoline vehicles are less. Hence, the demand for gasoline vehicles increases worldwide as they comply with emission norms.

Cam-phasing plus changing is expected to be the fastest VVT system market

The adoption of Cam-phasing plus changing system is estimated to be higher in Asia Pacific and North America owing to the increase in performance-focused fuel efficient vehicles and stringent emissions regulations. The market for VVT systems is estimated to further increase with the rising production levels of automobiles incorporated with these advanced technologies. Europe is projected to witness moderate growth for VVT systems due to the saturation of VVT technology in countries such as Germany, France, and Spain. The high rate of technological adoption in regions like China, India, and South Korea is also a driving factor for the growth of these systems in the Asia Pacific region.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1206

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest market for VVT & start-stop system systems because of the increasing automotive production in Japan, China, and India. The region has the largest share of VVT systems globally due to the increased manufacturing of vehicles equipped with VVT systems. India is growing at a very high pace due to increased preference for diesel-powered vehicles, which has resulted in the demand for VVT system for diesel engines in the country. In addition, improving socio-economic conditions in Asian countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have resulted in the growth of premium segment passenger cars. This has accelerated the market for VVT & start-stop system in these countries. Many automotive manufacturers are focusing on the Asia Pacific region owing to various benefits such as easy availability of economic labor, access to advanced machines, lenient regulations for environment & safety, increased FDI for the automotive industry in countries like India, South Korea, and China, and the growing demand for vehicles.

Key Market Players

The global VVT & Start-Stop System Market is dominated by key manufacturers such as Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Technologies (UK), BorgWarner Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan). These companies have been focusing on developing new products and are entering into partnerships with key organizations to expand their presence in the global VVT & Start-Stop System Market. BorgWarner Inc. is currently the market leader due to its innovation in these systems and expansions in major countries. These companies have secure distribution networks at a global level. Besides, these companies offer a wide range of products and services in the market. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements.

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Valves Market by Product (Solenoid, EGR Valve, Brake Combination Valve, AT Control Valve, Engine Valve), Vehicle (PC, LCV, HCV, EV), Application (Engine, Brake, HVAC), Function (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Exhaust System Market by After-Treatment Device (DOC, DPF, LNT, SCR, and GPF), Aftermarket (DOC, DPF, and SCR), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Construction Equipment, and Agriculture Tractor), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/variable-valve-timing-vvt-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/variable-valve-timing-vvt.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets