Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market worth USD 7.07 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market is projected to grow from USD 2.75 billion in 2026 to USD 7.07 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.4%.

Browse 324 market data Tables and 73 Figures spread through 309 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 2.75 billion

USD 2.75 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 7.07 billion

USD 7.07 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 14.4%

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market Trends & Insights:

The autonomous mobile robots market is witnessing steady growth as organizations adopt AMRs to enable flexible material movement across warehouses, manufacturing sites, and distribution centers. Demand is driven by the need for higher throughput, reduced manual handling, and adaptive navigation in dynamic environments. Advances in navigation, fleet orchestration software, and system integration are improving reliability, scalability, and operational efficiency.

By payload, the >500 kg segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

By industry, the logistics/3PL industry is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

By region, North America dominated the autonomous mobile robots market, with a share of 37.3% in 2025.

Market growth is driven by increasing adoption of AMRs across manufacturing plants, warehouses, and distribution centers as enterprises focus on improving material flow flexibility, reducing labor dependency, and strengthening operational control. AMRs are gaining traction in environments that require adaptable navigation, safe human interaction, and consistent performance across varying workloads. Vendors are advancing capabilities in vision-based navigation, power management, and onboard control systems to ensure reliable operation at scale. Integration with warehouse management systems, manufacturing execution systems, and automation platforms is enabling better coordination between material transport and production workflows. Continued investment in facility automation, logistics modernization, and capacity expansion is reinforcing AMRs as a strategic component of next-generation intralogistics operations.

Vision guidance technology to record highest CAGR in autonomous mobile robots market from 2026 to 2032.

Vision guidance technology is expected to record the highest CAGR in the autonomous mobile robots market during the forecast period, supported by its growing role in enabling flexible, infrastructure-light automation. Vision-guided AMRs use cameras and advanced image processing to support localization, obstacle detection, and environment awareness, making them suitable for dynamic warehouse and production settings where layouts change frequently. Adoption is increasing across logistics, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, and food processing environments that require fast deployment and minimal floor modifications. Vision guidance supports accurate navigation without reliance on fixed markers, magnetic tapes, or reflectors, improving scalability and reducing setup costs. Continuous improvements in camera hardware, AI-based perception algorithms, and edge processing are enhancing accuracy, robustness, and real-time decision-making. These capabilities allow AMRs to operate safely alongside people and manual equipment while maintaining consistent performance. As end users prioritize flexible automation, layout adaptability, and rapid system expansion, vision guidance is becoming a preferred navigation approach, contributing materially to the overall autonomous mobile robots market rather than emerging as a niche or short-term trend.

Logistics/3PL to be fastest-growing segment in the autonomous mobile robots market during the forecast period.

The logistics/3PL segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the autonomous mobile robots market during the forecast period, driven by rising throughput requirements, labor shortages, and the need for scalable automation across distribution networks. Third-party logistics providers are increasingly deploying AMRs to handle picking, sorting, pallet movement, cross-docking, and order consolidation across multi-client facilities with fluctuating demand profiles. AMRs enable logistics operators to improve operational flexibility, reduce dependency on manual labor, and maintain consistent service levels during peak volumes. Growth in e-commerce, omnichannel fulfillment, and same-day delivery models is further accelerating AMR adoption within large-scale fulfillment centers and regional distribution hubs. Advancements in autonomous navigation, fleet intelligence, and real-time decision-making are enhancing AMRs' efficiency in dynamic, high-traffic warehouse environments. As logistics providers prioritize faster turnaround times, cost optimization, and space utilization, AMRs are becoming a core component of modern 3PL automation strategies, supporting sustained, high growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing region in autonomous mobile robots market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the autonomous mobile robots industry during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrial expansion, high manufacturing density, and rising automation adoption across warehouses, factories, and logistics facilities. Organizations in the region are increasingly deploying AMRs to improve material flow efficiency, manage labor availability constraints, and support scalable operations in high-volume environments. Strong growth in e-commerce fulfillment, electronics, automotive production, and third-party logistics is accelerating demand for flexible and software-driven AMR solutions. Large-scale warehouse development, increasing internal logistics complexity, and the shift toward multi-site operations are further strengthening adoption. AMRs are being used to align material movement with production schedules, picking activities, and outbound dispatch, improving throughput consistency and operational visibility. Government-backed smart manufacturing programs, investments in factory automation, and expansion of logistics infrastructure are reinforcing market momentum. The presence of cost-competitive manufacturing, along with a growing base of local and global AMR suppliers, is further driving innovation and adoption in the industry.

Major companies operating in the autonomous mobile robots companies include ABB (Switzerland), KUKA SE & CO. KGAA (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Mobile Industrial Robots (Denmark).

