VT Markets launches brand film to showcase shared values with NUFC to mark the beginning of the partnership's second year

News provided by

VT Markets

22 Sep, 2025, 04:30 GMT

SYDNEY, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading multi-asset broker, is celebrating the success of its ongoing partnership with Newcastle United, and marking the start of the new football season with the release of its latest brand film.

The film highlights the evolution of VT Markets' partnership with Newcastle United as it enters its second year, showcasing the shared values that are essential qualities for success both on the pitch and in the world of trading.

Together, Into Tomorrow - VT Markets x Newcastle United

Titled 'Together, Into Tomorrow', the brand film reinforces the strength of the VT Markets and Newcastle United partnership, showcasing how these core values fuel success in both football and financial markets. This collaboration has already expanded both brands' reach, increased engagement, and connected with new audiences, making a lasting impact.

Dandelyn Koh, Global Brand & PR Lead at VT Markets, expressed, "As we celebrate entering the second year of our partnership with Newcastle United, this new brand film perfectly encapsulates the core values that drive both our brands: speed, precision, and strategy. At VT Markets, we focus on empowering our clients with resources and knowledge to make confident, well-informed decisions in the fast-moving world of trading - much like NUFC players do on the field. This milestone is just the beginning, and we look forward to what the future holds for this powerful partnership."

The film's narrative draws parallels between football and trading, illustrating how speed strategic thinking are essential in both realms. VT Markets' insights and resources, much like a player's intuition, empower traders to stay ahead in the fast-paced, ever-changing market environment.

As the partnership moves into its second year, VT Markets remains committed to empowering its clients with the tools, knowledge, and insights necessary for success in the dynamic world of trading.

The full brand film - 'Together, Into Tomorrow' can be accessed here.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776347/Together__Into_Tomorrow____VT_Markets_x_Newcastle_United.mp4 

