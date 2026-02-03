VT Markets Advances Growth in 2026

Building on Strong Performance Momentum From the Past Decade

SYDNEY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets , a leading global online trading platform, today shares its performance highlights in 2025, marking a milestone year of record-breaking trading activity, client base growth, and global expansion.

Throughout 2025, VT Markets set new benchmarks for monthly trading activity. In April, transaction volumes reached USD 720 billion, before surpassing that figure in October 2025 with USD 1.2 trillion trading volume, underscoring sustained client engagement and increased market participation across global markets.

Client growth surged significantly toward the end of the year, with daily active users doubling in December 2025. This underscores the platform's increasing relevance among active traders globally. Additionally, VT Markets continued to deliver high-quality service and a steadfast experience to its customer base, as reflected in its 4.3-star Trustpilot rating, supported by over 1,500 5-star reviews.

In support of long-term client development, VT Markets relaunched VT Academy in 2025, offering over 40 educational courses in more than five languages. These courses are designed to enhance trading knowledge, serve a diverse range of clients, from new traders seeking financial knowledge to institutional clients focused on business growth and volume, and support more informed market participation.

Regional markets delivered strong year-on-year growth, driven by targeted expansion strategies and deeper local engagement. In parallel with regional expansion, VT Markets strengthened its industry presence throughout 2025, participating in 54 regional and global industry events and earning more than 32 industry awards, reflecting continued recognition across both retail and professional trading segments.

To support this expansion, VT Markets continued to scale its global organisation. Team size increased by 135% year-on-year, with presence across 10 offices worldwide including new regional hubs in Dubai and Mexico to strengthen operational capacity, technology development, and client support functions.

As VT Markets moves forward in 2026, the company is focused on building on the scale achieved in 2025 through continued investment in platform performance, regional market development, and organisational capability. Supported by record trading activity, accelerating client engagement, and expanded global operations, VT Markets enters the new year positioned to pursue exceptional growth while maintaining the performance standards expected by its global client base.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873289/VT_Markets_Advances_Growth_2026_Building_Strong_Performance_From_Past.jpg