DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets , a leading global online trading platform, proudly announces a landmark partnership with the Portuguese Football Federation to become the exclusive Official Trading Partner in Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The partnership marks a major step in the company's regional expansion and follows the VT Market Dubai's recent acquisition of a Category 5 license by the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

VT Markets Joins Forces with Portuguese Football Federation to champion “Invest in Greatness”

Beyond a slogan, "Invest in Greatness" is the core principle that defines the partnership. Portuguese football has long been synonymous with excellence, passion, and resilience- qualities embodied by generations of legends from Eusébio, Luís Figo, and Rui Costa to today's stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, João Félix, and Rúben Dias. Similarly, VT Markets has built its reputation as a high-performing and trusted trading platform. Just as Portugal has produced generations of world-class footballers, VT Markets continues to set a world-class standard in the financial markets, making this partnership a natural alignment.

The Portuguese Football Federation's global prestige and strong following across MENA provide VT Markets with a powerful platform to connect with new audiences. From themed trading campaigns to interactive fan activations, the collaboration will open fresh ways for communities to experience football while exploring opportunities in the financial markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Portuguese Football Federation to bring an innovative and exciting trading experience to the MENA region," said Dandelyn Koh, Head of Global Marketing at VT Markets. "This partnership reflects our commitment to offering unique opportunities that unite the worlds of finance and sport. It's a milestone to expand across the region while delivering exceptional value to our clients and fans".

João Medeiros Cardoso, Commercial Director of the FPF, said that the Portuguese Football Federation "has been strengthening its international presence through strategic partnerships that reflect the power and prestige of our national team. This partnership with VT Markets in MENA, is a relevant step in this journey, allowing us to bring even closer the millions of fans who follow Portuguese football in the region. We are certain that this partnership will create unique experiences for fans and strengthen the connection between football and new audiences."

By uniting the dynamic worlds of trading and football, VT Markets continues to strengthen its leadership while creating unparalleled opportunities for traders and fans across MENA.

Please visit: https://www.vtmarkets.com/sponsorship/portugal-football-federation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795671/VT_Markets_Joins_Forces_Portuguese_Football_Federation_champion__Invest_Greatness.jpg