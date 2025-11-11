SYDNEY, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Academy, the educational platform from VT Markets, has officially relaunched its learning portal, marking the next chapter in its mission to close the global financial literacy gap and empower traders to thrive in an increasingly complex market environment.

VT Academy Unveils Free, Comprehensive Trading Education to Cater to Traders of all Levels

Financial literacy remains a global challenge, with the OECD/INFE 2023 survey showing only 34% of adults in 39 countries meeting the minimum proficiency score of 70/100, which highlights that many are ill-equipped to navigate today's complex financial environment. At the same time, the World Economic Forum reports 2.3 billion people remain underserved by traditional financial services, driving a surge in the adoption of emerging, non-traditional investment products. This shift underscores the urgent need for accessible, practical education to help individuals make informed decisions across both traditional and emerging financial markets.

These statistics emphasize the critical need for accessible, regionally relevant financial education. VT Academy is committed to addressing this gap by providing free tailored content that helps traders build skills, manage risks, and make informed decisions in today's complex financial landscape.

This relaunch builds on the momentum of VT Markets' The Trading Vault webinar series hosted by Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead at VT Markets, which has been widely praised for delivering clear, actionable insights to global traders. The series' strong reception reaffirmed the demand for high-quality, accessible trader education and set the stage for VT Academy's expanded curriculum.

"In today's fast-moving financial landscape, knowledge is a trader's most valuable edge," said Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead at VT Markets. "The relaunch of VT Academy brings our commitment to the life by delivering tailored, practical education that empowers traders. From navigating market volatility to exploring evolving investment opportunities, we're giving them the skills, strategies, and confidence to succeed," he adds.

With a curriculum designed to cater to traders of all levels, VT Academy offers courses that range from beginner to advanced, providing localized, engaging, and practical content. As the global trading environment continues to evolve, VT Academy's courses are continuously updated to reflect these changes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815685/VT_Academy_Unveils_Free_Comprehensive_Trading_Education_Cater_Traders_Levels.jpg