VOX Solutions voted by Mobile Operators as Tier 1 Vendor in SMS Monetisation

Vox Solutions has achieved a significant milestone by being recognized as a Tier 1 vendor, according to ROCCO's 2024 SMS Monetization Market Impact Report. This distinction underscores the company's leadership and innovation in the telecommunications industry.

HONG KONG, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions, a leading innovator in the telecom sector, proudly announces its prestigious recognition as a Tier 1 vendor in the 2024 SMS Monetisation Market Impact report by ROCCO Research. This recognition is the outcome of the voting of 273 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) who provided their perspectives on critical aspects of SMS monetization, resulting in VOX Solutions being recognized as Tier 1 out of 28 rated vendors.

The ROCCO report, esteemed for its in-depth analysis and insights into the SMS monetization industry, assesses vendors based on feedback coming directly from MNOs globally. Evaluation criteria include factors such as reliability, customer service, flexibility, and value for money. Achieving Tier 1 status highlights VOX Solutions' exemplary performance in these areas, cementing its status as an industry trailblazer.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by ROCCO and the global telecom community as a Tier 1 vendor in SMS Monetisation," said Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO of VOX Solutions. "This accolade is a testament to our team's dedication, hard work, and our continuous drive to excel in serving our customers. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering solutions that not only meet but surpass the evolving needs of the telecommunications sector."

Jason Bryan, CEO of ROCCO, commented on the achievement: "With the participation of mobile operators from around the world, VOX Solutions has been recognised as a Tier 1 provider in SMS Monetisation. MNOs have praised the value for money offered by the solution and the ability to proactively test for network penetration. In addition, operators have indicated that VOX Solutions is an inspiring and innovative vendor. Congratulations to the team at VOX!"

The SMS Monetisation Market Impact report by ROCCO serves as an essential guide for MNOs navigating the vendor landscape in this crucial sector. VOX Solutions' Tier 1 vendor status is a notable accomplishment, indicating its robust market presence, comprehensive product offerings, and the transformative effect of its solutions on the telecom industry.

VOX Solutions offers SMS monetization solutions aimed at assisting MNOs in maximizing revenue from A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS traffic while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance. By utilizing advanced technology and adopting a customer-focused approach, VOX Solutions has become a preferred partner for telecom operators globally.

For additional information about VOX Solutions and its award-winning SMS monetization solutions, please visit www.voxsolutions.co.

About VOX Solutions:

VOX Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimises Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

VOX Solutions utilises its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, VOX Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, VOX Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, VOX Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti-fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

http://www.voxsolutions.co

About ROCCO:

ROCCO was founded in 2012 and from its conception has been a catalyst for innovation with Research, Strategy and Education for the telecoms industry. Creating reports on Roaming, Messaging and Fraud and Security, ROCCO delivers on-demand training and strategic consulting which together provide a rich foundation on which to build strategic excellence. With ROCCO's insights, Mobile Operators, their vendors and Enterprises globally can face connectivity challenges more robustly.