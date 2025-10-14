Juniper Research & VOX Solutions Unveil Whitepaper on Reinventing A2P SMS Pricing Before It's Too Late

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new whitepaper from Juniper Research, in collaboration with VOX Solutions, warns that the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market is facing a pivotal moment as traffic volumes decline for the first time in 2024. The report, "Race Against Time: Reinventing SMS Pricing Before It's Too Late", highlights the urgent need for operators and enterprises to adopt dynamic pricing models, advanced fraud prevention, and AI-driven strategies to sustain SMS as a competitive and profitable channel.

According to Juniper Research, domestic A2P SMS traffic is expected to decline by 15% annually, while international traffic faces an even sharper fall of 23% annually due to rising costs, regulatory hurdles, and fraud in the value chain. Without a strategic shift, operators risk eroding revenue streams and losing ground to OTT alternatives such as WhatsApp.

Key Findings from the Whitepaper:

Dynamic Pricing is Essential - Static pricing models are no longer sustainable; value-based and tiered pricing can help operators reposition SMS for enterprise adoption.





AI in Competitive Strategies - AI-powered firewalls and analytics enable real-time monitoring, competitive benchmarking, and fraud mitigation.





Domestic vs International SMS - Different strategies are required: international SMS demands aggressive concessions, while domestic SMS thrives on value-driven segmentation and targeted monetisation.





Exclusivity Agreements & Fraud Prevention - Stronger agreements and intelligent tools are critical to protect network quality and revenue integrity.





The Future of A2P SMS - With the right frameworks, SMS can evolve beyond messaging into a platform for personalised advertising and new revenue streams.





"The decline of A2P SMS traffic signals a race against time for operators to reinvent their pricing strategies. By leveraging AI and intelligent monetisation, MNOs can not only protect revenue but also unlock new growth opportunities," said Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO & Founder at VOX Solutions.

"Our research clearly shows that static SMS pricing has reached its limits. Dynamic, data-driven strategies are now essential if the industry is to remain competitive against OTT channels and sustain long-term profitability," added Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research, Juniper Research.

The whitepaper offers forecasts through 2029, detailing how innovative pricing strategies can mitigate the threat of fraud and declining volumes, while enabling operators to capture value from both domestic and international messaging markets.

Download the full whitepaper here to explore how innovative pricing models, AI-driven strategies, and smarter monetisation frameworks can help future-proof A2P SMS, combat fraud, and unlock new revenue opportunities: https://voxsolutions.co/race-against-time-reinventing-sms-pricing-before-its-too-late-juniper-research-whitepaper/

About VOX Solutions:

VOX Solutions is a leading TelcoTech company dedicated to empowering Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), carriers, aggregators, and enterprises worldwide by providing innovative solutions to effectively monetize their assets . We provide cutting-edge solutions that enable our partners to unlock new revenue streams by maximizing the value of their existing assets. Leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Advertising Technology (AdTech), advanced analytics, and seamless authentication, we help transform telecommunications businesses into high-performing, revenue-generating ecosystems.

www.voxsolutions.co

About Juniper Research:

Juniper Research was founded in 2001 by the industry consultant Tony Crabtree, in the midst of the telecoms and dot-com crash. The business was fully incorporated in February 2002 and has since grown to become one of the leading analyst firms in the mobile and digital tech sector.

Juniper Research specialises in identifying and appraising new high growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem. Market sizing and forecasting are the cornerstones of our offering, together with competitive analysis, strategic assessment and business modelling.

We endeavour to provide independent and impartial analysis of both current and emerging opportunities via a team of dedicated specialists – all knowledgeable, experienced and experts in their field.

Our clients range from mobile operators through to content providers, vendors and financial institutions. Juniper Research's client base spans the globe, with the majority of our clients based in North America, Western Europe and the Far East.

www.juniperresearch.com