VORTEX TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECEIVES WRC APPROVAL FOR VERICURE® CIPP CURING MONITORING SYSTEM

Third-Party Certification Key to Adoption and Use in the UK, Europe, and India

MUNICH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Technology Group LLC, a division of Vortex Companies a global leader in advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, announced today it has received WRc Approved certification for it VeriCure® Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) curing monitoring system used to improve and verify cure completeness of the widely popular pipe rehabilitation method.

Now WRc-approved, VeriCure® CMS is a patented Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) curing monitoring system that validates the completeness of the liner's cure. CIPP is commonly used to reline and rehabilitate aging sewer and water pipes.

"VeriCure has proven to be an extremely effective means of monitoring CIPP cure completeness and improving installation quality in the U.S.," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "Receipt of WRc approval is a critical step for its expansion in the UK and other countries, where WRc sets the benchmark for quality."

The VeriCure Curing Monitoring System (CMS) Process

VeriCure CMS is a patented system, built around fibre optic Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) technology, and is designed to improve the CIPP curing process. VeriCure's optical fibre cable is fed the invert of the host pipe (or attached to the crown in pipes 1,500 mm greater). Once the CIPP liner has been installed and inflated inside the host pipe, the curing process is initiated. With the optical fibre cable connected to the CMS control unit, the VeriCure software continuously records the temperature profile along the length of the curing lining. It is compatible with circular pipes with internal diameters between 150mm and 2,000mm.

"CIPP rehabilitation is the most popular method throughout the UK and Europe, however validation of cure completeness has always been a challenge," said Quin Breland, Managing Director – Vortex Europe GmbH. "WRc approval for VeriCure will go a long way in delivering a proven curing monitoring method that will benefit both the installer and project owner."

Learn more by visiting https://vortexcompanies.com/products/cipp-sensors-software/

About The Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

