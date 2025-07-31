Dan Watson Promoted to Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Vortex International

HOUSTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies, one of the world's fastest-growing providers of trenchless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Watson from Managing Director of McAllister (a Vortex Company) to Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Vortex International.

Dan Watson has been promoted to SVP, Managing Director of Vortex International.

In his new role, Dan will lead the strategic growth and operational oversight of Vortex's expanding footprint across Europe, the United Kingdom and future expansion. He will be responsible for aligning the company's regional service and product offerings, while driving innovation and efficiency throughout its international operations.

"Dan has deep roots in this industry and a unique understanding of both the service and product sides of our business," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "Having helped grow the McAllister Group, Dan has what it takes and is an exceptional leader who knows how to scale a business, inspire teams, and attract top talent."

"Over the past five years, we've taken a deliberate and strategic approach to our UK and European expansion," said Ryan Graham, Chief Operating Officer, Vortex Companies. "Through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions, we now have the platform in place to deliver a broad portfolio of solutions tailored to this region's infrastructure challenges. Dan's leadership and prior success will be central to our continued momentum."

A Proven Leader with Global Reach

"What drew me to the trenchless industry—and keeps me motivated—is the constant opportunity to apply innovation to real-world challenges. No two projects are ever the same, and that's what makes our work so dynamic and rewarding, added Dan. "I'm honored to take on this new role and help lead Vortex's continued international growth. With the right people, proven technologies, and a shared vision, we're redefining how critical infrastructure is renewed across the globe."

Dan joined McAllister in 2003, bringing expertise in tunneling, horizontal directional drilling (HDD), and a keen understanding of the emerging potential of CIPP lining technologies. His technical depth and vision for trenchless solutions played a key role in McAllister's growth, particularly in the rehabilitation sector.

Since 2019, Vortex has made significant investments in its international business by establishing Vortex Europe and acquiring several leading technology and service companies, including Fleer-Tech GmbH (now Vortex Services GmbH), ETECAS UV Technology in Germany, and UK and Ireland-based Lining Division Ltd. and McAllister Group.

Now, as SVP and Managing Director of Vortex International, Dan is poised to drive the next chapter of international growth for the organization.

About Vortex Companies

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions. The company provides advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With 29 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of manholes, pipelines, and structures; the manufacturing of specialty mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and CIPP liners; and the development and distribution of sewer robotics, UV curing systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

