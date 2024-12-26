VIVOTEK Wins Double Honors for Its Commitment to Sustainability

TAIPEI, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (3454-TW), the global leading security solution provider, has once again demonstrated its outstanding commitment to sustainability. Participating for the first time in the 17th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA), VIVOTEK emerged victorious, earning the Sustainability Report Award for the Information, Communication, and Broadcasting Industry and the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Excellence Award. These recognitions showcase VIVOTEK's remarkable success in corporate governance, environmental protection, and social responsibility, affirming its dedication to sustainable growth.

This recognition highlights VIVOTEK's achievements in corporate governance, environmental protection, and social responsibility, and demonstrates our commitment to sustainable development as a global leader in smart security.

Pioneering Sustainability with Dual Recognition

"For over seven years, VIVOTEK has independently published sustainability reports, actively driving and disclosing our internal sustainability initiatives." said Allen Hsieh, VIVOTEK's Spokesperson and Director of the Global Marketing Division. "These awards not only recognize our integrity and efforts in presenting operational performance, environmental data, and social impact but also serve as a strong motivation for us to continue advancing on the path of sustainable development."

Driving Sustainability through AI Innovation

VIVOTEK delivers advanced AI-powered security solutions built on cutting-edge AI and edge computing technologies. Beyond innovation, the company drives green initiatives, reduces its carbon footprint, and fosters a sustainable, supportive workplace.

Committed to social responsibility, VIVOTEK leads the security industry's sustainability efforts through its 'Safety Map' initiative. For four years, employees have formed security teams to enhance safety in neighborhoods, care centers, and schools with on-site assessments and improvement plans.

In 2024, VIVOTEK will expand its efforts to Hualien's Dacheng Village, where it will help improve local safety environments and support cultural preservation and tourism revitalization. These actions reflect its dedication to sustainability, community well-being, and lasting societal contributions.

Security Sustainability as a Foundation for Social Impact

VIVOTEK proudly received two prestigious honors at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards, highlighting its dedication to sustainable practices. These accolades inspire the company to deepen its internal efforts and mark the start of an exciting new chapter.

Building on this achievement, VIVOTEK aims to strengthen its mission of becoming the world's most trusted smart security brand. By aligning with global market needs and fostering collaboration with customers, partners, and employees, VIVOTEK is committed to shaping a sustainable future founded on mutual trust and shared success.

To learn more about VIVOTEK's sustainability initiatives, please refer to the 2023 Sustainability Report.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587738/VIVOTEK_Wins_Double_Honors_for_Its_Commitment_to_Sustainability.jpg