vivo Unveils First Mixed Reality Headset and New Imaging Strategy at 30th Anniversary

Leveraging its extensive expertise in imaging, sensors, and display technologies, vivo has methodically addressed critical engineering challenges in MR devices, particularly in perception, interaction, and computational performance. vivo Vision Discovery Edition is the first MR product developed by a smartphone manufacturer in China, positioning vivo as the first Chinese company to operate within both the smartphone and MR product sectors.

At the event, vivo also announced a comprehensive upgrade to its imaging technology strategy and imaging culture ecosystem and revealed the winners of the 2025 vivo VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards.

"Today, we are here in Chang 'an, where vivo's dream began. We are not here to revisit past milestones, but to witness how vivo has forged its own path over thirty years of hard work and perseverance. It's a path of passion fueled by technology and rooted in humanity. It's about working together for mutual benefit. Above all, it's about putting users first and perfecting our products! Our aim is to let 'technology illuminate beauty', and our goal is to reach every user. As for how long we will walk this road? We're committed to a century–long journey toward a business that endures!" said Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President & COO at vivo, President of vivo Central Research Institute.

A New Lightweight, Immersive Mixed Reality Experience

Four years in the making, vivo Vision Discovery Edition combines vivo's technological innovations with its user-centric values, advancing the company's long-term home robotics strategy and bringing mixed reality from the lab into everyday life. Designed for daily use, this cutting-edge device features a lightweight, ergonomically optimized build. Weighing just 398g with a height of 83 mm and a thickness of 40 mm, it is 26% smaller than the industry average, improving overall comfort. Informed by extensive human factors research, the design offers four sizes of light seal, and eight foam padding options to ensure an optimal fit and long-lasting comfort, even during extended wear or active movement.

vivo Vision Discovery Edition runs on OriginOS Vision, which enables natural and intuitive interactions. The information appears seamlessly in the surrounding space, allowing users to shift from traditional "tap-through-screen" interactions to "move-and-pinch" gestures. With 1.5° high-precision eye-tracking, 26 degrees of freedom in fingertip gesture recognition, and a vertical tracking range of 175°, users can enjoy intuitive and responsive controls. Additionally, its Dual Micro-OLED screens deliver 8K binocular resolution, 94% DCI-P3 color coverage, and DeltaE<2 color accuracy, producing visuals comparable to professional cinema monitors. Binocular brightness and color consistency calibration was also performed, with the binocular brightness difference ≤ 2nits and the binocular chromaticity difference ΔE < 2 to reduce the discomfort caused by binocular visual differences.

vivo Vision Discovery Edition is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon® XR2+ Gen 2 platform. Compared to the previous generation, it delivers up to 2.5x GPU performance and 8x AI performance, enabling groundbreaking visual and interactive experiences.[1] This enables the device to boast powerful performance, providing robust computing support for high-speed rendering in spatial computing.

This headset serves as a seamless entryway for users into their digital lives, covering immersive entertainment, gaming, and productivity scenarios. Its immersive video enables panoramic viewing from any angle, allowing users to watch live sports and e-sports broadcasts from different angles or in split-screen mode without missing any of the action. For media entertainment, it can generate a 120-foot theater screen, allowing users to enjoy cinematic experiences anytime, anywhere.

vivo Elevates Imaging Strategy to Build an Integrated Scenario-Based Ecosystem

Marking its 30th anniversary, vivo announced an integrated upgrade to its imaging strategy, focusing on scene integration and building a complete imaging ecosystem matrix. This upgrade aims to strengthen vivo's long-standing capabilities in night photography, portraits, telephoto, and video, while responding to shifting user demands for diverse, scenario-based imaging experiences.

With its new strategy, vivo aims to make professional imaging capabilities accessible to a broader audience by covering imaging security, health applications, and cross-device experiences. As the first Chinese smartphone brand to join the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), vivo guarantees that all up-coming features will safeguard content integrity across two dimensions: traceability and verifiability. In health imaging, vivo plans to combine the Telephoto Macro capability of vivo X200 series with medical-grade optics to develop a portable slit lamp that will make ophthalmic diagnostics more accessible. To provide an immersive creation and viewing, vivo is committed to enabling seamless cross-device imaging experiences—from the debut of 3D imaging technology on the X100 Ultra and 60 fps spatial video on the X200 Ultra all the way to the brand-new Vision Discovery Edition.

vivo and ZEISS have entered a new era of global imaging partnership. Over the past five years, vivo has collaborated with ZEISS to deeply integrate vivo's user-oriented product philosophy with ZEISS's leading optical technology, continuously setting new standards in mobile imaging.

"The collaboration between vivo and ZEISS is both deep and broad, transcending hardware or software solutions. Both partners are actively engaged in continuous learning and proceeding with the joint aim to responds to the needs and voices of consumers and the global imaging community, continuously innovating in the area of smartphone optics for state-of-the-art photography and videography. We look forward to deepening and broadening our collaboration to enable intuitive and creative use of mobile imaging technologies by millions of consumers worldwide." said André Kutz, Head of ZEISS Photonics & Optics.

As part of its upgraded imaging strategy, vivo will continue to refine its self-developed imaging technology, advancing its capabilities to consistently deliver new user experiences. vivo's industry-leading VS1 pre-processing chip works in tandem with the V3+ imaging chip to improve efficiency in complex scenarios, delivering clear and natural portrait details, preserving clear and bright details even in low-light conditions. As the first smartphone company to apply a 200-megapixel sensor to a telephoto camera, vivo jointly launched the BlueImage x Samsung HP9 200 MP sensor and also debuted the Blueprint x Sony LYT-828 sensor. Powered by vivo's large-model algorithms, including the AI Photo Enhance feature, there innovations together deliver sharper images at high zoom. In the future, vivo will leverage the image restoration and reconstruction algorithms, combined with next-generation large model enhancement technology, to further improve the image quality and optical details of the practical 30x telephoto performance.

In video, vivo releases features including Multi-Focal 4K 120 fps Slow Motion Video, Multi-Focal 4K Portrait Beautification, Live Photo Portrait, and AI Erase for Live Photo, showcasing its robust end-to-end imaging capabilities to capture vivid, lifelike moments with dynamic vitality. vivo will also continue to introduce video templates such as Cool Tone Video Portrait, and launch its self-developed AI Customized Beautification to meet the diverse creative needs of young users.

vivo Expands Imaging Culture Ecosystem and Announces 2025 vivo VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards Winners

vivo is advancing its imaging culture ecosystem, combining cutting-edge technology with an open creative platform to make mobile photography more accessible and diverse. The company is broadening its reach to engage younger audiences through initiatives such as the "Capture the Future" short film competition with UNESCO, providing a stage for young filmmakers, and the first National Mobile Photography Exhibition with the China Photographers Association, which is redefining public perception of photographic art.

"vivo's decade-long exploration in imaging shows how technology can make professional-grade photography accessible to all. This first National Mobile Photography marks a significant step in bringing technology and art into everyday life," said Li Ge, Vice Chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and Chairman of the China Photographers Association.

At the event, vivo revealed the winners of the 2025 vivo VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards, which drew over 500,000 submissions from around the world. Captured entirely on vivo smartphones, the submissions reflect authentic daily moments and fresh perspectives on contemporary life.

With three decades of innovation as its foundation, vivo reaffirms its commitment to user-centric innovation, technical excellence, and long-term collaboration to shape the future of imaging.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

[1] Performance improvement data is obtained from the official Qualcomm website, which is an improvement over the previous generation Snapdragon® XR2 Gen 1.

