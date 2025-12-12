Photography Awards and Sharing Session at the Palace Museum Highlight Mobile Imaging Technology as a Catalyst for Cultural Exchange

“Beijing Central Axis · Images of the Era” Mobile Photography Exhibition

Attendees included Wang Xudong, Director of the Palace Museum; Xu Yuchang, Secretary-General of Xinhua News Agency; and Zhang Chi, Deputy Director of the Beijing Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions, who delivered welcome remarks. The speakers highlighted the Forbidden City's historical and cultural significance and emphasized the role of photography and this initiative as tools for deepening cultural exchange and mutual understanding across borders. H.E. Mr. Hussam Al Husseini, Ambassador of Jordan to China, delivered a speech on behalf of the invited diplomatic envoys. Huang Wen, Deputy Director of Xinhua News Agency's News & Information Center, provided an overview of the award selection process. Distinguished guests, including Duan Zhipu, Chairman of China Photo Service of Xinhua News Agency; Lou Wei, Executive Deputy Director of the Palace Museum; Yu Meng, Vice President and Vice President of Imaging at vivo; and Chen Liqun, Executive Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Deputy General Manager of Photoworld Magazine, also attended the event.

Leveraging the Power of Imagery to Bridge Cultural Exchange

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Palace Museum, the Museum, the Beijing Diplomatic Service, and Xinhua News Agency's China Photo Service organized a series of photographic cultural exchange activities under the "2025 Foreign Diplomats' Tour of the Forbidden City" program, inviting participating diplomats to capture the beauty of the Palace Museum through photography. Over 6,000 outstanding works from more than 30 countries were collected, forming a diverse, three-dimensional, and vibrant showcase of the Museum's vital role as a hub for cultural exchange and mutual learning.

The annual Diplomats' Photography Awards winners were announced at the event, with attending leaders and guests presenting the awards. The first prize winner, Laura Olivo, Second Secretary of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in China, said in her acceptance speech: "The scenery of the Forbidden City is truly beautiful, with a clear blue sky, and the five roof ridge beasts reflected on the red walls. I was able to capture such a great photo with just my phone."

During the Palace Museum Image Art Sharing session, renowned photographer Li Shaobai highlighted how mobile photography can offer a more documentary, authentic, and everyday perspective on the cultural site, helping creators convey vivid Chinese stories to the world. Xing Guangli, Director of the Social News Interview Room at Xinhua News Agency's Photography Department and Senior Reporter, shared three poetic and enduring frames of the Palace Museum through history. Senior Reporter Jin Liangkuai presented the Palace Museum's transition from imperial gardens to a public cultural venue through the lens of journalistic documentary photography.

Depicting a Vision of Integrated Development of Technology and Culture

As part of the event, mobile photography works by diplomats and renowned photographers were showcased under the theme "Light & Ink • Forbidden City," presenting the beauty of the Forbidden City from diverse cultural perspectives. From the intricate layers of red walls and golden roofs to the juxtaposition of palace structures within the same frame, the exhibition transformed the Forbidden City's architectural, historical, and cultural symbols into shared visual stories of traditional Chinese culture.

The exhibition participants shared their impressions of mobile photography and noted that the advanced mobile imaging experience not only helps them capture numerous remarkable moments at the Forbidden City but also allows them to instantly share these moments with family abroad, jointly appreciating the charm of China's historical and cultural heritage.

On the same day, these photographic works were also displayed at Beijing Fang, an iconic landmark along the city's central axis, forming a themed exhibition alongside historical photos of the Forbidden City and images of the central axis scenery. The exhibition presented historical and contemporary stories of the central axis through different time periods and perspectives, attracting the attention of a multitude of photography enthusiasts. It also featured selections from over 50,000 photos submitted to the "Beijing Central Axis • Images of the Era" Mobile Photography Initiative, supported by vivo, highlighting the role of mobile imaging technology in spurring cultural innovation.

As cross-cultural exchanges deepen, visual media such as mobile photography, powered by the technological innovations of companies like vivo, are playing an increasingly pivotal role in transforming historical and cultural heritage into shared experiences, dialogues, and stories.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

