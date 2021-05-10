vivo Commits to Three Years of Android Upgrades For Future Premium X Series Devices

SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced that it is expanding its software support for the flagship X series, committing to provide three years of major Android OS upgrades and security updates for selected models launching after July 2021. vivo aims to extend the high-end smartphone experience offered by the X series devices by ensuring continuous improvements based on evolving consumer trends and exciting new software innovations.

"Featuring top of the line hardware, the X series flagship phones are built to last – and we want to make sure that our customers get software support that lives up to their expectations," said Yujian Shi, Senior Vice President and CTO of vivo. "We always innovate with the user in mind. With this pledge, we are making a promise to our customers that they will be able to enjoy a premium smartphone experience for an extended period and continue to benefit from the latest software features."

The policy covers the European, Australian, and Indian markets. The premium X series models that are not eligible will continue to receive regular Android security updates.

vivo prioritizes user-oriented innovation by only providing products, functions and experiences that comprehensively meet consumer needs. This commitment is part of vivo's ongoing efforts to bring new products and joy-inspired experiences to consumers. As one of the leading smartphone brands in India, vivo began introducing its products to markets across Europe in 2020 and will continue expanding its footprint around the world.

