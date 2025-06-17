VivaTech 2025: A record-setting edition with 180,000 visitors

14,000 startups

171 nationalities gathered at Porte de Versailles

AI takes center stage with over 40% of exhibitors

640,000 business connections generated

VIVATECH IS ABOUT INNOVATION

VivaTech 2025 was marked by more than 300 major announcements and launches, with artificial intelligence driving transformation across all industries. On the AI Avenue, startups like Unitree, Buddyo, Vrai AI, and Next showcased concrete AI applications across diverse sectors. Key highlights included the launch of Mistral Compute, a sovereign AI infrastructure designed for Europe, and NVIDIA's first-ever GTC Paris, hosted at VivaTech.

VIVATECH IS ABOUT ENTREPRENEURSHIP

More than 14,000 startups took part in the event, generating hundreds of thousands of business connections across 30+ industries. Over 3,600 international investors joined the show to discover the next unicorns and help scale the most promising innovations worldwide.

VIVATECH IS ABOUT INSPIRATION

This year's edition featured over 450 speakers, including Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Arthur Mensch (Mistral AI), Emmanuel Macron, Joe Tsai (Alibaba), Yann Le Cun (Meta), Sarah Friar (OpenAI), Thomas Wolf (Hugging Face), Mike Krieger (Anthropic), Pascal Gauthier (Ledger), Nobel Laureate Alain Aspect, Fidji Simo (Instacart), Maya Rogers (Tetris), Cliff Obrecht (Canva), and Clara Chappaz, French Minister for AI and Digital Affairs.

VIVATECH IS ABOUT GLOBAL COOPERATION

With 171 nationalities and more than 120 countries represented, VivaTech once again proved its global dimension. Over 50 national pavilions were present, a 20% increase compared to 2024. Delegations from the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia enriched the event's diversity, with strong representation from Africa and the European tech ecosystem.

VIVATECH IS ABOUT IMPACT AND INCLUSION

The first Global Awards Ceremony, held in partnership with TechCrunch, celebrated game-changing impact initiatives. The Female Founder Challenge honored Hélène Briand (Verley). The Tech for Change Award was presented to Genesis for its work on soil health. The AfricaTech Awards highlighted three standout startups, with Reme-D.Inc taking the top prize. The Impact Bridge, powered by EDF, featured 1,500 m² of sustainable innovation showcases.

VIVATECH IS ABOUT SUCCESS ACROSS THE BOARD

With 640,000 business connections, 3.6+ million social interactions (+68% vs 2024), and 7 million reach via VivaTech News (+10%), the 2025 edition firmly positions VivaTech as a must-attend global tech event.

