Announcing the second edition of the VivaTech Confidence Barometer, an international survey of tech executives conducted by OpinionWay in Europe (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy) and North America (USA, Canada)

PARIS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological progress is seen as increasingly strategic by companies, and as a priority area of investment for senior executives. There is a marked divergence of opinions among respondents, with Americans perceiving themselves as more competitive than their counterparts in Europe.

AI, a Challenge Accepted by Businesses Everywhere

2025 VivaTech Confidence Barometer: Tech and business in the USA are confident while Europe moves at different speeds

100% of executives believe that the adoption of at least one new technology generates tangible benefits for their company, such as increased productivity (62%) and reduced operational costs (48%).

Unsurprisingly, AI clearly stands out as the technology most likely to have an impact on the companies' business (65%), well ahead of cybersecurity (41%) and cloud computing (39%).

Over the next 12 months, 85% of the companies surveyed plan to increase their investment in AI.

Differing Perceptions of Competitiveness in the International Arena

The United States and the United Kingdom are the most confident about the ability of their tech sectors to compete internationally, with 92% and 81% of CEOs respectively believing their country to be at the forefront, unlike Italy, which feels less confident (64%).

Executives were also asked about the adoption of technological innovations by their countries. Here, too, executives in the USA and the United Kingdom feel their countries are leading the way, with 87% and 82% respectively believing their companies are at the forefront of the adoption of technological innovations. This contrasts with Italy, where executives again see their country as lagging behind (44%).

Technological Progress: Source of Concern, Source of Solutions

Three quarters (77%) are equally concerned about the invasion of privacy and the proliferation of fake news and the difficulty of identifying it.

The negative impact of tech on the environment is also a concern for 70% of business leaders among which, unicorns, startups and scaleups are more concerned with 47% saying they are very concerned about this issue.

But while technology carries its share of uncertainties and risks, it is also seen by more than 9 out of 10 business leaders (90%) as a solution to the major challenges of our time.

