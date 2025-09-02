Viva Bolivia has selected VOX Solutions as exclusive international gateway for A2P SMS and Voice traffic into its network

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive A2P voice and messaging monetization solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with VIVA Bolivia, one of the country's pioneering mobile network operators. The collaboration establishes a direct connectivity agreement for all international A2P SMS and Voice traffic into VIVA's network, strengthening its anti-fraud initiatives and ensuring secure, high-quality communications for thousands of users.

The partnership establishes an exclusive direct connectivity agreement between VOX Solutions and Viva Bolivia. Together, they are committed to safeguarding mobile communication against the growing threats of unsolicited traffic and grey routes.

The VOX-360 platform, a market-leading solution, integrates advanced anti-fraud capabilities including flash call authentication and A2P SMS monetization tools. By identifying and preventing fraudulent traffic, it helps mobile operators protect end-users, enhance customer experiences, and optimize network monetization.

Marcelo Hassenteufel, Corporate Affairs Director of Viva Bolivia, emphasized the importance of tackling these challenges: "Integrating VOX-360 into our portfolio reinforces our long-standing commitment to deliver top-tier fraud prevention, superior service quality, and added value for our customers. Partnering with VOX Solutions allows us to further secure our network against the growing challenges of unsolicited traffic and grey routes, while continuing to innovate as a digital operator."

VOX-360 stands as the industry's only platform capable of mitigating flash calls as part of a comprehensive anti-fraud solution for A2P voice and SMS traffic. This ensures that Viva Bolivia remains protected from flash call fraud while maximizing service quality.

Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO & Founder of VOX Solutions, commented: "Our mission is to support mobile operators like Viva Bolivia in driving sustainable revenue growth and fostering innovation. We are honored to collaborate on this journey, contributing to their business success while enhancing communication security and experiences globally."

VOX Solutions continues to lead the market with its end-to-end A2P voice and messaging monetization offerings. With a proven track record of success, the VOX-360 platform has been deployed by numerous top-tier mobile operators worldwide. Looking forward, VOX Solutions remains committed to empowering telecom operators and enterprises with cutting-edge technology, strategic insights, and unparalleled support to navigate the evolving industry landscape.

About VOX Solutions:

VOX Solutions is a leading TelcoTech company dedicated to empowering Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), carriers, aggregators, and enterprises worldwide by providing innovative solutions to effectively monetize their assets . We provide cutting-edge solutions that enable our partners to unlock new revenue streams by maximizing the value of their existing assets. Leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Advertising Technology (AdTech), advanced analytics, and seamless authentication, we help transform telecommunications businesses into high-performing, revenue-generating ecosystems.

www.voxsolutions.co

About Viva Bolivia:

VIVA Bolivia is a pioneering mobile network operator with more than 25 years of experience, holding ~12.9% of the country's $1.8B telecommunications market and serving nearly 8% of Bolivia's total population. Recognized as Bolivia's most youth-driven and innovative brand, VIVA is today redefining what it means to be a mobile and digital operator.

Through AdTech-driven developments, data-powered business models, and the introduction of new digital assets, VIVA is transforming the traditional telecom approach, opening fresh revenue streams and expanding the scope of customer value. Guided by a bold vision and a strong commitment to innovation, authenticity, and community impact, VIVA is building the next chapter of digital services in Bolivia and beyond.