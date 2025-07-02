VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2025 Open in July.

Driving New Momentum in Imaging Industry through Integration and Collaboration

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2025 will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 17 to 19 (Thursday to Saturday), 2025.

With the theme of "Imaging Innovation • Integrated Collaboration", the exhibition attracts approximately 350 exhibitors and brands from 11 countries and regions including Mainland China, the United States, Russia, Japan, Germany, Spain, Italy, Vietnam, Malaysia, Ukraine, South Korea, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, establishing itself as a professional exhibition with extensive influence in the imaging industry. Among them, the "PHOTO & IMAGING SHANGHAI", co-hosted by the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, the Shanghai Photographers Association, and Shanghai International Exhibition Management Co.,Ltd., has been awarded the title of Shanghai Excellent Exhibition for two consecutive years, becoming an annual must-visit event for photographers!

Full-chain Presentation from Imaging Capture to Post-production

Relying on the era opportunity of "technological innovation and ecological renewal", the VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2025 brings together its subsidiary exhibitions, including the "PHOTO & IMAGING SHANGHAI", "Video Equipment & Technology Show", "Shanghai International Photo Printing & Art Framing Expo", and "Maternity & Children's Portrait Photography Fair". It also collaborates with the "China Wedding Expo" and the "SHANGHAI BRIDAL FASHION SHOWROOM" to achieve multi-exhibition linkage and resource integration.

The exhibition comprehensively displays new trends, products, and technologies covering "cameras, lenses & filters, photography accessories, film lighting, audio-video equipment, AI technology, digital software, online delivery, imaging output, imaging materials, post-production, framing & mounting, theme sample photos, photo albums & frames, background props, consulting & training, marketing services", etc.

Sustained Expansion of Photography Industry Market Scale

According to relevant data statistics, in 2024, the global digital camera shipment volume reached 8.49 million units, an increase of 10%, among which the shipment volume of mirrorless cameras (also known as micro single cameras), which have dominated the market, was 5.61 million units, an increase of 16.1%. The camera shipment volume in the Chinese market reached 1.9481 million units, with sales reaching 229.923 billion yen (11.384 billion RMB), among which the sales volume of mirrorless cameras reached 1.6364 million units, a year-on-year increase of 36.4%, making China the world's largest mirrorless camera market.

The rigid demand for professional imaging in short video and Vlog content creation has contributed to the camera purchase boom. Therefore, imaging devices that combine movie-level professional high image quality with flexibility, compactness, and diverse video creative expression features have ushered in development opportunities. Whether for film short dramas, live streaming, Vlogs, or 3D VR videos, professional equipment can help create high-quality social network imaging content, enabling video creators to achieve creative freedom.

Comprehensive Integration of AI into Commercial Imaging

AI has been fully integrated into the imaging chain. New products from Fujifilm, Canon, and Nikon respectively feature intelligent composition, enhanced scene and subject recognition, in-camera AI retouching, and even AI video functions. Computational photography's "AI super-resolution" and "deblurring" have become practical functions to improve image quality.

In recent years, innovative applications of AI enterprises such as Pixel Cake, MeituYunxiu, Baidu Netdisk, and Tuling in the commercial photography field have significantly improved retouching quality and efficiency, thereby saving labor costs and shortening the time cycle from shooting to delivery.

The VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2025 is fully prepared.

Currently, the reservation channel is open.

Click the link to register immediately: http://yshz.cn/LdqqYP.

Exhibition Information

VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI

Time: July 17-19, 2025

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center (E1-E5)

