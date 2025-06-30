East Meets West: Shanghai Bridal 2025 to Showcase Unprecedented Fusion of Chinese Heritage & Global Design

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., the Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom 2025 will be held from July 16th to 18th at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Featuring 200+ exhibiting brands from 14 countries and regions and showcasing 2,000+ original new products, the exhibition promises an unparalleled celebration of bridal innovation.

Spotlight on Chinese Design: Perfectly Presenting Innovative Heritage

The 2025 edition highlights the rise of Chinese bridal designers, with leading brands including WANGFENG BRIDAL, LAFINE, ST.WHITE, These designers will showcase their unique fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary aesthetics.

A Global Convergence of Bridal Excellence

This edition presents an unparalleled gathering of international bridal talent, forming one of China's most comprehensive showcases of overseas design. The spotlight shines on Ukrainian brand Lietta's highly anticipated China debut, alongside the Spanish Pronovias Group's complete luxury portfolio—including Pronovias, Pronovias Privée, Vera Wang for Pronovias, Atelier Pronovias, Nicole Milano, St.Patrick, WHITE ONE, and Ladybird. The global roster extends across continents with design luminaries: WONA (Ukraine's ethereal romance), Tralinh (Vietnam's cultural fusion), Natalia Romanova (Russia's regal grandeur), Eva Lendel (America's red-carpet glamour), Casablanca Bridal (classic American elegance), Yolancris (Spain's architectural designs), Ricca Sposa (Italy's artisanal craftsmanship), Dì'ào (Malaysia's tropical luxury), Korea's fashion-forward Vanilla Milla, Malanshi and Blossomveil, alongside Germany's Amelie and Turkey's Didem Kinail. Together, these visionary creators compose a cross-border symphony of design, showcasing the full spectrum of contemporary bridal innovation—from timeless elegance to avant-garde expression—while setting new benchmarks for global fashion dialogue in China's dynamic market.

Insight into Consumer Trends: Quality-Centric, Rationality Prevails, Value-for-Money is Key

In the current market, bridal consumers are increasingly rational and pragmatic, with "value-for-money" becoming the core decision factor. The exhibition addresses this demand with its diverse brand matrix and product tiers: Local designer brands leverage deep understanding of domestic needs, flexible supply chains, and cultural resonance. They offer competitive pricing while ensuring excellent design and craftsmanship.

Makeup & Fashion Accessories: Enhance Your Bridal Style

Beyond wedding dresses, the exhibition features dedicated zones for makeup artistry and fashion accessories. Renowned makeup artists and accessory designers showcase their expertise and creative collections on-site, offering brides a one-stop experience—from beauty looks to accessory styling.

Bridal Fashion Show 2025: A Fashion Gala

Mark your calendars: The Bridal Fashion Show 2025 arrives July 15-17 at Hall E5 of the New International Expo Center. We've partnered with industry leaders to create a 360° immersive wonderland—featuring cutting-edge stage design and interactive light technology.

Discover global trends before anyone else as premier designers converge:

Heritage couture houses

Rising independent talents

Exclusive 2025 AW collections

2025 ASIA PACIFIC CHINESE OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND STYLING ARTIST COMPETITION: Defining the Pinnacle of Asian Aesthetics

The 2025 ASIA PACIFIC CHINESE OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND STYLING ARTIST COMPETITION takes place on July 17th -18th in Hall E5. Competitors include independent artists pushing boundaries, uniquely styled influencer MUAs, and rising stars from top makeup academies. This premier event gathers top resources, forges IP potential, empowers beauty entrepreneurs to break through boundaries.

Register Here

Event Information:

SHANGHAI BRIDAL FASHION SHOWROOM 2025

Date: July 16-18, 2025

Bridal Fashion Show 2025

Date: July 15-17, 2025

Venue: Hall E5, Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Address: No. 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai (No.3 Entrance Hall）

Organizers:

Shanghai International Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721650/EN____1.jpg