Visa's tech stack powers BUUT's bold new card for Gen Z

The new challenger proposition was created at fintech speed, powered by Pismo's cloud-native platform

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa and Pismo have teamed up with ABN AMRO to power BUUT's challenger card targeted at Gen Z consumers. BUUT's debit card was created in just 10 weeks using Pismo's cloud-native platform, demonstrating how traditional financial institutions can move at fintech speed when powered by the right technology partner.

While BUUT led the proposition with deep customer insight and regulatory expertise, Pismo's cloud native platform enabled the rapid build of a seamless debit card experience built for a digital-first generation.

"Our work with BUUT is a powerful example of what's possible when banks and technology partners come together with a shared vision," said Mandy Lamb, Visa Europe's Head of Value-Added Services. "In just 10 weeks, ABN AMRO has launched a proposition that could rival the best of fintech. This is the future of banking– collaborative, agile, and built around the customer."

"This project shows that banks don't need to choose between security and speed. With the right partners, they can have both. And in a world where customer expectations are shaped by the best digital experiences – not just in banking, but across every industry – that's not just a competitive advantage. It's a necessity."

Hein Ter Braak, Head of BUUT, said: "With BUUT, we aim to build the most financially confident and healthy generation ever. That's why we didn't waste any time and launched as quickly as possible. The timelines and collaboration with Visa and Pismo aligned perfectly with ours, making a swift release possible!"

The collaboration reflects interest among banks to consider API-based, cloud-native infrastructure, such as Pismo, to cater for the expectations of digital-first consumers.

This milestone also underscores Visa's capabilities and expertise beyond traditional payment credentials to empower financial institutions to innovate faster and smarter through its value-added services. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Visa remains focused on helping its clients stay ahead through digital payments and open banking solutions that protect transactions for European consumers and merchants.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Pismo

Pismo is a technology company offering a comprehensive processing platform for banking, payments, and financial market infrastructure. Major banks, marketplaces, and fintech companies already use its cloud-based microservices platform. Its clients are launching cutting-edge solutions and migrating their legacy systems to a next-generation platform designed with advanced technology to Pismo's cloud platform enables teams to quickly develop and launch new functionalities while scaling as their user base grows, all while maintaining high security and availability standards.

About BUUT

BUUT is the new bank from the creators of Tikkie. Like Tikkie, BUUT is part of ABN AMRO. With BUUT, teenagers can use handy pots to save up money and make payments easily. The app is designed especially for a new generation – simple, visual, user-friendly and interactive. It Tikkie's a different box than other banks. As part of ABN AMRO, BUUT is covered by the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme and combines the reliability of a large bank with the fresh energy and innovative power of Tikkie.



