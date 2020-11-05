Virtual Private Network Market Size Worth $92.60 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual private network market size is expected to reach USD 92.60 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. The rising level of cybersecurity threats is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. While high-speed data networks are being rolled out and connected devices are proliferating continuously, data security and privacy protection are emerging as major issues, as people visiting public places are often logging into unsecured Wi-Fi networks. Individuals are particularly targeted by hackers when they enter into vulnerable hotspots and log on to unsecured networks. This is driving the adoption of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and leverage the encryption provided by the VPN technology to protect people from malicious activities.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising security concerns across numerous end-use industries

The continued research and innovation by technology companies are driving the adoption of advanced technologies in various industry verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, among others

North America is expected to emerge as one of the leading regional markets owing to the aggressive spending on R&D and the high adoption of VPN solutions in the telecommunications industry. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period

The growing demand for VPN solutions for commercial purposes is expected to drive the growth of the commercial segment over the forecast period

The key market participants include Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Opera Norway AS; Google LLC; Avast Software s.r.o.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; and NetMotion Software. These players are trying to dominate the market through service differentiation and quality enhancement leading to intense competition

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Virtual Private Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type (Site-To-Site, Remote Access, Extranet), By Deployment Mode, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecast, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/virtual-private-network-market

The rising adoption of VPN solutions across several industry verticals and the growing security concerns are some of the significant factors that are driving the growth of the market. For an organization, a virtual private network can potentially encrypt any data to secure the organizational resources when the data is being transferred over a public internet connection. Thus, a VPN subsequently helps in saving expenses by eliminating the need for leased lines. A VPN also helps in improving operational efficiency. For instance, Brown Bear Corporation, which deals with utility, environmental, and manufacturing applications, uses a VPN solution to allow the company's staff to connect to the Brown Bear store or the office to reduce the drive time and increase the management efficiency.

VPNs help in bypassing internet censorship. Since VPN services encrypt complete data, the government is unable to censor a VPN connection, thereby allowing both commercial users and individual users to access sites that would otherwise be impassable. Hence, companies and citizens often turn to VPN solutions to overcome enforced censorship and access the sites that are blocked in any particular country. As a result, although countries, such as China, and Russia, among others, have imposed strict restrictions on VPNs; these restrictions have increased awareness about VPNs rather than restraining the growth of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global virtual private network market on the basis of component, type, deployment mode, end-use, and region:

VPN Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Solution



Services

VPN Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Site-to-site



Remote Access



Extranet



Others

VPN Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Cloud



On-premise

VPN End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Commercial



Individual

VPN Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Virtual Private Network Market

Avast Software s.r.o.

BlackBerry Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

CyberGhost S.R.L.

Google LLC

IBM corporation

NetMotion Software

Opera Norway AS

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.