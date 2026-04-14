VIPRE Security Group Launches VIPRE Security Training for Students, a Cybersecurity Education Series for the Next Generation of Digital Users

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group, a global leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection, today announced the launch of VIPRE Security Training for Students, a new cybersecurity education course series designed to equip learners ages five to 18 with essential digital safety skills. Tailored for elementary, middle, and high school students, this education course series delivers engaging, age-appropriate content that helps young people protect themselves from online threats, strengthen their thinking skills, and build safe, responsible digital habits.

VIPRE Security Training for Students addresses the growing risks children face online by teaching them how to identify and respond to threats such as phishing scams, online predators, cyberbullying, identity theft, unsafe downloads, and AI-driven impersonation attacks. Through interactive modules, videos, and classroom-based activities, participants learn how to safeguard their personal information, secure their accounts, and confidently navigate digital environments, including social media, messaging apps, and gaming platforms.

The course series offers a structured, age-appropriate learning journey that builds from foundational to advanced cybersecurity awareness.

By combining practical cybersecurity knowledge with essential life skills such as smart decision-making and emotional awareness, the training helps students become proactive and resilient digital citizens.

"VIPRE Security Training for Students empowers the next generation with the knowledge and confidence to navigate digital spaces safely and protect themselves from online threats," said John Trest, Chief Learning Officer at VIPRE. "By combining cybersecurity education with real-world skills, we are helping students become smarter, more aware digital citizens."

Available immediately, the education course series is available as a flexible offering for schools, educational organizations, and partners seeking to strengthen their cybersecurity awareness and digital safety programs. Its scalable, modular design allows institutions to integrate the content into existing curricula or deploy it as a standalone training initiative.

To learn more about VIPRE Security Training for Students, click here: inspiredelearning.com/cybersecurity-learning-for-students/

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With over 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Our award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. VIPRE is a proud Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services operating globally across North America and Europe.

The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. www.VIPRE.com