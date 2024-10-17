VINSSEN Holds Ship Construction Kick-off Ceremony of Hydrogen-Powered Leisure Boat

Key milestone of R&D project celebrated on Oct 8 with partners Jeonnam Technopark (JNTP), Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI), and Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH)

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VINSSEN Co., Ltd, a maritime decarbonization technology specialist focused on hydrogen fuel cells and integrated propulsion systems, held a launch ceremony on October 8 to mark the start of hull construction of a 17.4m leisure boat. The boat, which can accommodate up to 10 passengers, has a maximum speed of 20 knots powered by a 600kW propulsion system incorporating hydrogen fuel cells and high-voltage batteries developed by VINSSEN. Design approval has already been issued by Korea Marine Traffic Safety Authority (KOMSA), establishing it as the first leisure boat of its kind in the country.

Vessel Rendering of Hydrogen-Powered Leisure boat.

VINSSEN first received special approval from Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy to proceed with the R&D Project" in 2023. The project, officially titled "Demonstration of the Charging and Operation of a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Boat", is conducted in collaboration with JNTP, KOMERI, and KITECH. Specifically, JNTP will provide technical and regulatory sandbox execution support, KOMERI will conduct hull stability assessment hydrogen fuel cell system performance evaluation, and KITECH will share hull welding technology and quality management expertise.

As part of this initiative, VINSSEN, with the support of Jeollanam-do and Yeongam-gun, plans to construct hydrogen fuel cell leisure boats during the demonstration period based on the establishment of a safe testing environment. Additionally, the company will install a moorage facility in Yeongam-gun, and set up and operate a specialized mobile package-type hydrogen charging station that incorporates differentiated monitoring technology.

Chil Han LEE, the CEO at VINSSEN, stated, "This R&D project is essential to eventually achieving carbon neutrality and improving the maritime environment in Korea." He added, "Through this project, we will continue to accelerate safe and efficient eco-friendly maritime mobility technologies." With the project, VINSSEN aims to promote the widespread adoption of hydrogen power in Korea and beyond as a more sustainable solution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530993/Vessel_Rendering_Hydrogen_Powered_Leisure_boat.jpg