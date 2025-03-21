VINSSEN Receives Type Approval for Maritime Fuel Cell Stack from RINA

SEOUL, South Korea, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VINSSEN, a maritime decarbonization technology specialist focused on hydrogen fuel cells and supporting systems, has received Type Approval from RINA, the Italian classification society, for its 60kW maritime fuel cell stack. This approval accelerates the demonstration and commercialization of VINSSEN's 120kW maritime fuel cell power generation system, further solidifying its technological leadership in the global eco-friendly maritime industry.

Ceremony Type Approval

VINSSEN has been at the forefront of hydrogen fuel cell technology development for the maritime sector, actively advancing hydrogen fuel cell projects both domestically and internationally. Despite the absence of clear maritime hydrogen-related legal standards, the company has leveraged regulatory sandboxes to systematically conduct technology verification and rigorous certification procedures, demonstrating its technical expertise.

The recent Type Approval from RINA not only strengthens international confidence in hydrogen fuel cell technology for eco-friendly ships but also marks a significant step toward full commercialization. This milestone reflects the company's commitment to promoting hydrogen fuel cells as a key solution for reducing maritime carbon emissions.

The certification process involved performance and environmental tests based on IEC standards, all of which VINSSEN successfully passed. The vibration test confirmed the system's durability under specific frequency and acceleration conditions. Additionally, the dielectric strength test showed that the system could withstand high voltage without insulation failure, meeting all required standards. These challenging tests were successfully completed, confirming the reliability and safety of VINSSEN's fuel cell module for maritime and shipbuilding applications.

Looking ahead, VINSSEN plans to accelerate the development of next-generation hydrogen fuel cell solutions, including a 150kW high-output fuel cell stack and an onboard fuel cell power generation system using reformed gas (75% hydrogen and 25% nitrogen). These innovations will increase the feasibility of applying MW-class hydrogen fuel cell systems to larger vessels.

A VINSSEN representative stated, "This Type Approval is a key milestone for the commercialization of MW-class maritime hydrogen fuel cell systems. We will continue leading the maritime market through ongoing technological innovation and the pursuit of global certifications."

[VINSSEN Introduction]

VINSSEN Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development and manufacturing of eco-friendly propulsion systems for vessels using electric propulsion and hydrogen fuel cells. The company holds over 50 patents related to electric propulsion systems, hydrogen fuel cells for ships, and electric propulsion leisure boats. Its goal is to convert vessels powered by diesel engines into eco-friendly vessels powered by electric and hydrogen technologies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646031/Ceremony_Type_Approval.jpg