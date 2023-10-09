VinCSS Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reducing Security Risks Associated with Traditional Authentication Technologies with Its Passwordless Authentication Ecosystem

VinCSS's passwordless authentication ecosystem eliminates reliance on passwords, simplifying identity and access management (IAM) strategies and enhancing operational efficiency.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Frost & Sullivan assessed the passwordless authentication industry and, based on its findings, recognizes VinCSS with the 2023 Asia-Pacific New Product Innovation Award. The company has emerged as an innovation trailblazer in passwordless authentication technology using fast identity online (FIDO2) standards. Positioned in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, it focuses on research, development, and supply of passwordless authentication solutions based on FIDO2 standards, cybersecurity services for IT, IoT and Automotive.

VinCSS’s comprehensive authentication product ecosystem ensures secure and efficient authentication without the need for traditional passwords.

VinCSS's comprehensive authentication product ecosystem ensures secure and efficient authentication without the need for traditional passwords. It incorporates user presence checks that mandate physical interaction with a hardware token or a soft token on a cellphone before authentication transactions can occur, rendering credential replay virtually impossible. Its products enforce passwordless authentication standards using FIDO2 to help organizations address supply chain security concerns. With a holistic approach to passwordless authentication, VinCSS's solutions enhance resilience against cyber threats and breaches—a significant advancement in authentication protocols. They help organizations stay compliant with authentication regulations while enhancing, streamlining, and increasing operational efficiency.

Anh Tien Vu, global cybersecurity industry principal at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "VinCSS sets itself apart from many competitors with a unique and innovative approach that enables customers to deploy its products across different environments, including IT, IoT, and OT, while competitors still only focus on addressing identity security challenges for the workforce."

VinCSS seamlessly integrates its products within physical and cyber-physical environments through its IoT FDO (FIDO device onboarding) solution. The FDO solution uses an automated onboarding protocol and asymmetric public key cryptography to ensure secure device setup and configuration and address IoT security concerns. It is an ideal authentication solution in automated factories, smart cities, logistics services, security cameras, smart cars, and all businesses with a complex digital infrastructure that requires quick and effective scalability. VinCSS is a strong competitor in pricing because it has control over its entire product range and technologies and does not require outsourcing or white labeling with other technology vendors. This differentiates it as a trailblazer in passwordless authentication, enabling it to gain traction in the market.

"VinCSS's customer-centricity is evident in its commitment to innovation and evolution, aligning its products with current and future requirements. As a result, the company is increasingly recognized in the industry with an increasing number of domestic and international customers and partners," added Vu. With its strong overall performance, VinCSS earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Asia-Pacific New Product Innovation Award in the passwordless authentication industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tammy Chan

E: tammy.chan@frost.com

About VinCSS

VinCSS Cyber Security Services Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Vingroup Corporation, specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and delivery of cybersecurity services, and innovative passwordless authentication solutions. Established in late 2018, VinCSS rapidly evolved into a successful startup, achieving significant milestones in various domains such as IT system cybersecurity, Identity and Access Management (IAM), IoT security, and automotive cybersecurity.

Company website: https://passwordless.vincss.net/ and https://www.vincss.net/

Contact: v.office@vincss.net and sales@vincss.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238656/2023_Award___VinCSS.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan