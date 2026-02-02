Telenor IoT Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Advancing Scalable Cellular IoT Connectivity

The recognition highlights Telenor IoT's leadership in innovation, customer-centric strategy, and global cellular IoT enablement across complex, multi-market deployments.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Telenor IoT has been presented with the 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the cellular IoT industry for its outstanding achievements in technology innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition underscores Telenor IoT's consistent leadership in simplifying global IoT deployments, enabling it to strengthen its market position and deliver customer-focused innovation in a fragmented and highly complex ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Telenor IoT excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align a long-term vision with evolving enterprise needs at scale across regions. "Telenor IoT distinguishes itself by addressing the cellular IoT market's most pressing challenges—complexity, roaming constraints, and ecosystem fragmentation—through a customer-oriented model, deep technological innovation, and two decades of IoT expertise," said Cecilia Pérez, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a growth strategy centered on standalone IoT specialization, global reach, and continuous product evolution, Telenor IoT has demonstrated exceptional agility in a rapidly evolving landscape. As the portfolio brand of IoT solutions from Telenor Group, and through Telenor Connexion, the company delivers IoT services worldwide with local presence across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Its ability to control its value chain, which spans operations, contracting, and service delivery, enables tailored solutions and consistent performance across more than 500 networks in over 200 countries.

Innovation remains central to Telenor IoT's approach. Its core platform, IoT Connect, delivers global managed connectivity through a single SIM, contract, API, and portal, eliminating the complexity of multi-SIM, multi-operator models that dominate the market. Customers benefit from unified provisioning, analytics, billing, and monitoring across roaming and local networks, supported by remote SIM management and a self-service portal. "We view this recognition as a very meaningful validation of our long-term strategy. At Telenor IoT, we believe innovation is only useful when it removes a hurdle or creates a new opportunity for the people using it. This award suggests that our efforts to build a secure, unified, and truly global cellular IoT ecosystem are providing the stability our partners need to scale, and it motivates us to keep making global connectivity as seamless as possible," said Mats Lundquist, CEO of Telenor Connexion and Head of Telenor IoT.

The company's recent advancements in eSIM SGP.32, AI-driven analytics, and cybersecurity further reinforce its technology leadership. The forthcoming integration of the SGP.32 standard enables centralized, automated SIM profile management optimized for massive IoT deployments, reducing logistical complexity while improving security and power efficiency. Complementing this, the Analytics and Insights capability—powered by Telenor's proprietary big data engine—delivers actionable intelligence on device behavior, performance, and risk mitigation across global fleets.

Telenor IoT's commitment to customer experience strengthens its competitive position. Through carrier-grade infrastructure, 24/7 support, GDPR- and ISO 27001-compliant security services, and a partner-led delivery model with localized expertise, the company continues to meet the needs of an expanding global customer base. Enterprises across automotive, industrial, and utilities sectors rely on Telenor IoT for resilient connectivity, simplified operations, and scalable growth.

Frost & Sullivan commends Telenor IoT for setting a high benchmark in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the cellular IoT industry and enabling enterprises to deploy connected solutions with confidence at a global scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates exceptional strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in competitive positioning, customer value, and market impact. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are redefining their industries through sustained innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Telenor IoT

Telenor IoT is the portfolio of IoT solutions from Telenor Group, one of the world's major mobile operators. With more than 20 years' experience of providing global IoT connectivity, cloud services and expert support to companies of all sizes, Telenor is one of the world's most advanced IoT solution providers.

Telenor IoT manages international IoT deployments for global customers in some 200 countries and today operates more than 25 million connected devices to enterprises such as Volvo, Scania, Hitachi, Verisure and Husqvarna.