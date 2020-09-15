ViewSonic's ViewBoard IFP70 Series Receives Microsoft Windows Collaboration Displays Certification

"The ViewBoard IFP70 series is ViewSonic's line of collaboration solutions, which are specially designed to provide enterprises with easy-to-use, next-generation conferencing capabilities," says Monica Sun, Director of the Large Format Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We are happy it was recognized by Microsoft as a certified Windows Collaboration Display and believe it will allow for advanced collaboration, and better work efficiency and productivity."

Certified WCD solution for better efficiency and productivity

The ViewBoard IFP70 series makes use of a single USB-C cable that supports A/V, data, Ethernet, and power delivery, ensuring that every meeting or presentation gets started quickly and without a hitch. Meanwhile, it offers Windows Ink functionality in Microsoft 365 to let users take better notes during meetings. Adjust the line thickness by varying pressure on the screen with the included all-in-one smart pen that works for not only annotation but also presentation.

The ViewBoard IFP70 series is embedded with comprehensive conferencing features, including a wide-angle camera lens, a six-array mic, and 2.1 stereo speakers. In addition, the ViewBoard has the ability to automatically switch between the functionality of an external PC and the IFP70 while running Microsoft Windows and video conferencing.

Microsoft Azure IoT certification means the ViewBoard IFP70 series helps make the workspaces smarter through a myriad of capabilities including built-in sensors that detect and measure the attendees, room temperature, humidity, and ambient light. These insights provide office managers with the data they need to optimize workspaces for employees and to improve upon energy efficiency by detailing energy consumption and cost breakdowns.

Beyond WCD - advanced Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) experience

ViewSonic provides advanced wireless presentation display (WPD) tools to make presentations, meetings, and workshops more interactive and collaborative to unleash the power of BYOD. With myViewBoard Display even a first-time user can share content from his or her device wirelessly without the need for dongles. In addition, the content-sharing app ViewBoard Cast provides complete sharing and collaboration functions to meet a variety of different meeting scenarios.

In addition, myViewBoard Manager allows for efficient remote management of multiple displays in the same or in different offices. With Manager, IT administrators can power on/off, restart, and adjust the volume of their ViewSonic devices. Administrators now have the ability to control devices remotely and even display content and emergency broadcasts, all from a single dashboard. An added value to the WPD solution is that these can be grouped and remotely updated, making it even easier to install software on several groups of devices simultaneously.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

