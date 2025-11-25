Save Up to 27% on Home Projectors and 15% on Monitors Until 2 December

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has launched its Amazon UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion. Customers can secure substantial, limited-time savings of up to 27% on a selection of its most popular 4K home entertainment projectors and high-performance monitors, running now until 2 December.

Whether planning festive film nights, enhancing a home office, or looking for a standout gift, ViewSonic's Black Friday range offers high-performance options at exceptional value.

ViewSonic Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Now Live on Amazon UK

Visit the ViewSonic Amazon UK Store:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/page/11F0D5F2-B69C-40B0-9AC3-D25C4A537E1C

Elevate Your Home Cinema: Projector Deals Up to 27% Off

ViewSonic's X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro LED projectors bring a cinema-style experience home with 4K UHD resolution, vivid colour performance, Google TV streaming, and immersive Harman Kardon audio.

The M1 Max Portable Smart LED Projector offers effortless entertainment anywhere, with built-in Google TV, a rechargeable battery, Harman Kardon audio, and a 360° rotating stand. Perfect for garden movie nights, camping trips, or on-the-go viewing.

M1 Max｜Portable Smart LED Projector

Compact, stylish and ready for on-the-go entertainment

Was £429 → Now £329 (23% Off)

Sharper Work, Faster Play: Monitor Deals Up to 17% Off

Designed for productivity and smooth gameplay, ViewSonic's monitor selection provides vibrant visuals, wide viewing angles, and fast performance — perfect for working, streaming, and gaming at home.

VX2757-2K-PRO ｜ 27" QHD Gaming Monitor

With a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT, the VX2757-2K-PRO delivers smooth, responsive gameplay. Its SuperClear® IPS panel provides wide viewing angles and vivid colour, making it ideal for both gaming and everyday use.

Was £165 → Now £140 (15% Off)





With a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT, the VX2757-2K-PRO delivers smooth, responsive gameplay. Its SuperClear® IPS panel provides wide viewing angles and vivid colour, making it ideal for both gaming and everyday use. VA24G1-H ｜ 24" Full HD IPS Monitor

The VA24G1-H is a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT, and HDMI/VGA inputs. It offers smooth visuals, reduced tearing with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology, and supports VESA mounting for multitasking.

Was £95 → Now £79 (17% Off)





The VA24G1-H is a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT, and HDMI/VGA inputs. It offers smooth visuals, reduced tearing with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology, and supports VESA mounting for multitasking. VS3225-2K｜32" QHD Monitor (Amazon Exclusive)

The VS3225-2K offers a crisp 2560 x 1440 resolution on an IPS panel with HDR10 support for improved colour accuracy, brightness, and contrast. With HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, it's a versatile choice for both home and office use.

Was £175 → Now £165 (6% Off)

*Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are valid until 2 December 2025, 23:59 GMT, or while stocks last.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings—including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync—featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose—and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

