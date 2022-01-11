ViewSonic Reveals Stunning Collection of Images for "A Year of Colors" 2021

BREA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic [i] , a leading global provider of visual solutions, concludes the " A Year of Colors " campaign for 2021. Each month, we encouraged everyone to create artwork based on a pre-selected color. At the end of each month, submissions were evaluated, and a winner was chosen. Over the last year, participants from all over the globe submitted their artwork to the year-long campaign, fostering a digital hub of creativity and inspiration. By the end of 2021, a beautiful palette of colors occupied ViewSonic ColorPro's Instagram account. The "A Year of Colors" campaign will continue into 2022, kicking off with the January color, Teal.

"With "A Year of Colors", we wanted to bring a sense of wonder and consistency to our community through vibrant colors," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business at ViewSonic. "Even though we could not meet in person, with the help from creators, we were able to create a digital hub of positivity, energy, and inspiration. We are excited to see more colorful submissions in 2022."

The latest, December 2021, winning artwork features a person overlooking a frozen lake in Grindelwald, Switzerland. In this photograph, the person became a speck within the vast snowscape, truly capturing a sense of serene isolation. This submission joins the cast of incredible winners of 2021. The winning entries featured a wide spectrum of subjects – from a cosmic elephant to a flying car, and a quiet lagoon to a chaotic city with "cube virus" – the entries guarantee no shortage of excitement.

For their efforts, each winner was given a ColorPro VP2785-2K professional display. This will assist them in creating more spectacular artworks. In 2022, ViewSonic will continue to give out ColorPro monitors to artists and creators. Apart from the monthly selections, ViewSonic will also invite renowned influencers to create stunning and color-accurate images. These influencers will share their insights on the meaning of colors through a series of talks, live interviews, and podcasts.

For more information, please visit the campaign website. To view more of the latest submissions, please visit the official ColorPro Instagram account.

2021 Monthly Winners

January: Ergen from Albania

February: Aaron Walls from Mexico

March: Py Tran from Vietnam

April: Jordan Singh from India

May : Ersin Acir from Turkey

June : Cosmik Madness from Argentina

July : Ozart from Turkey

August : Kuldeep Kumar from India

September : Umut Recber from Turkey

October : Raiyani Muharramah from Indonesia

November : Gokul Krishna from India

December : Robin Denisse from Switzerland

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

[i] The Contest is hosted and sponsored by ViewSonic International Corp., located in New Taipei City, Taiwan. ViewSonic International Corp. is a subsidiary of ViewSonic Corp. located in California, USA.

