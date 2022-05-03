ViewSonic Invites Creators Globally to Join Video Co-Creation for ColorPro Film Festival

"We have always worked with the creative community. Therefore, we are thrilled to launch the ColorPro Film Festival which encourages co-creation and innovation," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "By launching the ColorPro New-Generation monitors incorporated with innovative designs, accessories, tools, and software, we hope to help creators break the boundaries and limitations of the creative process and further inspire breakthroughs."

In light of co-creation, celebrity creators JustKay (Kay Van Huisseling), Sam Newton, and MikeVisuals (Mike Gray) will judge the submissions and edit the winning videos into thematic films. Two sessions of the ColorPro Film Festival online premiere will be held on June 25 and June 26. The final three celebrity-creator-produced videos will be screened during the event, and the winner of each theme will also be announced. Moreover, online courses will be hosted by the celebrity creators for viewers to learn the creative process of how they produced the films on ColorPro's New-Generation monitors.

Designed with innovation in mind, the New-Generation of ColorPro monitors, VP2776 and VP2786-4K, support creators in executing their ideas and inspirations more intuitively and easily. They feature the world's first ColorPro Wheel™, which goes beyond the threshold of what's offered in the market currently. The exclusive wheel delivers convenient control over color calibration and OSD settings right at their fingertips with just the spin of the dial. They also come with a Detachable Magnetic Shading Hood and a built-in backlight, which ensure the creative workflow and deliver amazing color precision.

To provide outstanding visual performance, the Pantone®-validated ColorPro VP2776 monitor is equipped with Hollywood-grade 98% DCI-P3 color gamut for cinematic colors, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 for deeper blacks, and a blazing fast refresh rate of 165Hz for silky-smooth motions. Relish the color performance on the Fogra and G7 certified ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor for highly accurate color printouts, every shade and hue are reproduced with ultimate precision.

Shine Brightly | The ColorPro Film Festival

Submissions : By May 30, 2022

By Online Premiere:

19:00 – 21:00, June 25, 2022 (CET) 19:00 – 21:00, June 26, 2022 (PST)

How to Enter:

Choose a theme on the event site (Take a Leap of Faith/Shattering Expectations/What is Perfection?). Create a video, and then upload it to Google Drive. Complete the form and share a Google Drive link with us.

Prizes for Winners

A ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786- 4K 27" Monitor or a ColorPro VP2776 27" Monitor 12-Month TuneReel Music Pro Membership Exclusive Interview for the Nomadict Website 12 Months of Unlimited Skillshare Courses

Visit the campaign webpage for more details by clicking here.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

