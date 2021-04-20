ViewSonic Introduces the New Pre-Assembled Solution Kit with Movable Flight Case for All-in-One Direct View LED Display

"As an innovative and leading company in the industry, ViewSonic is constantly dedicated to providing cutting-edge LED technology and applications with a customer-orientated mindset and delivering great value for customers," said Dean Tsai, Head of LED Display & Projector BU at ViewSonic. "In 2020, ViewSonic launched a new product line, All-in-One Direct View LED Display , which offered an integrated solution new to the industry and received positive feedback. To get more people to benefit from this innovative product, we are now introducing a new pre-assembled solution kit for the All-in-One Direct View LED Display, making it easier to move and set up, fulfilling more types of demand, and meeting diverse application scenarios."

ViewSonic's All-in-One Direct View LED Display integrates the display, image stitching, power supply, and control systems into one device, elevating the seamless viewing experience to the next level yet offering easy installation, operation, and maintenance. Its elegant and minimalistic design, with 35 mm ultra-slim ID and frameless edges of only 10 mm, comes in a wide range of large screen sizes - 108", 135", 163", and 216".

Easily Adapts to Various Scenarios

The newly introduced pre-assembled solution kit with a movable flight case is available in 108" and 135" . The movable flight case packaging design allows it to be transported easily and securely from one venue to another. It is therefore a perfect solution for museums and art galleries that require the highest visual quality and flexibility to showcase artwork. It can also be used in the rental business for short-term commercial exhibitions and events to achieve fast installation and easy mobility. Additionally, it is suitable for workspaces as it naturally merges with surrounding environments such as lobbies, auditoriums, boardrooms, and conference rooms.

Always Ready for Instant Use

The entire solution kit – with LED modules, cabinets, system control box, and floor stand all pre-assembled – fits into a movable flight case. After being taken out of the flight case, the display can be moved and positioned freely with the stand's 360° silent wheels and stabilized with push-button locking. The built-in, motorized floor stand allows height adjustment at a maximum range of 60 cm and up to 4 sets of height preference that can be saved for convenient recurring use.

To find out more about the new Pre-Assembled Solution Kit with Movable Flight Case, please visit: ViewSonic All-in-One Direct View LED Display Solution Kit Introduction Video.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

