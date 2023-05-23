Vidrio Financial Expands into the Gulf Region Hiring Hattan Jabban as Business Development Executive

Hattan will cultivate relationships across the Gulf region and the Middle East with family offices, sovereign wealth funds, pensions, insurance companies, and more.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidrio Financial ("Vidrio"), a provider of integrated managed data and software solutions for global institutional allocators, today announced the hiring of Hattan Jabban, Business Development Executive, to expand activities across the Gulf region.

"We are very excited to have Hattan join to service the growing multi-asset-class allocation requirements across the Gulf states by showcasing the strengths of a single technology-enabled service, like Vidrio," said Federico De Giorgis, President. "Considering the ongoing investment volatility across most of the world and shifting allocation priorities, clients are demanding increased transparency in portfolio monitoring, liquidity analysis, and risk management, which only a system like Vidrio can provide," he added.

Leading by example, creating synergy between East and West, and building strong relationships have been the winning formula for Hattan's success, with over a decade in the GCC. Hattan has acquired an understanding of the various business structures and mindsets due to his work in the U.S. hedge fund industry, monitoring and evaluating various asset class strategies, and his tenure as General Manager and VP - Project Management with both IBS and BFIM in Saudi Arabia.

"With its rich history and culture, vibrant communities, and thriving economies, the Gulf region is being recognized by institutional investors for its unique value and opportunities," said Hattan Jabban, Business Development Executive. "There is an innovative, entrepreneurial mindset, which I love to hear and see through my conversations. With over $4 trillion across ten of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf states, there is a lot of money at stake, and investor needs are growing for improved risk analytics, better portfolio transparency, flexible data harvesting, and more, which Vidrio is well positioned to provide," Jabban added.

About Vidrio Financial

Vidrio Financial (www.vidrio.com ) is the first Technology Enabled Service for allocators — providing managed data services and portfolio management software to institutional investors globally. Vidrio's multi-asset class data services, analytics, and workflow applications empower allocators to take control of their complex investments and external manager relationships while reducing costs, optimizing resources, and mitigating operational risk.

Media Contact:

Craig Allen,

Managing Principal

Allen & Associates Communications

P: +1 475 419 4468

craig.allen@aacomms.net

SOURCE Vidrio Financial