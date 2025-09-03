Vidrio Financial and Investcorp-Tages Announce Expanded Private Market Coverage Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidrio Financial ("Vidrio") an innovative AI-powered software solution and managed data service for global institutional allocators, today announced an expanded partnership with Investcorp-Tages to cover their expanding private market investment initiatives.

Vidrio delivers comprehensive portfolio solutions that streamline operations, increase transparency, and support informed decisions across all alternative investment structures including, drawdown, evergreen, interval, tender, etc.

The current Investcorp-Tages agreement provides advanced fund monitoring, risk management, and data transparency across hedge fund strategies.

Under this expanded relationship, Vidrio Financial will provide cutting-edge private market monitoring capabilities to the Investcorp-Tages team. Vidrio tracks a wide range of private market investments in allocator portfolios, including private credit, real assets, venture capital, private equity, and more. This helps investors improve control over risk and performance monitoring, liquidity, portfolio planning and modeling, fund research, valuation, and cash flow analysis.

Through our targeted use of automation, machine learning, and agentic AI, Vidrio clients can eliminate repetitive data collection and analysis processes and antiquated systems as they look to get a real-time picture of their investments.

Federico De Giorgis, President, Vidrio Financial, stated, "Vidrio Financial is thrilled to expand our partnership with Investcorp-Tages, continuing to provide an integrated platform solution to meet their complex, growing multi–asset class investment management and trade execution requirements.

Vidrio continues to prove, through flexible enhancements and a unified platform, that we are a premier partner for allocators who are integrating data and investment performance reporting across alternative asset vehicles."

Lionel Erdely, Co-CEO, Investcorp-Tages, said: "At Investcorp-Tages, we are focusing on innovative solutions that advance our position as specialists in alternative investments. Expanding our partnership with Vidrio Financial is a natural progression to deepen our private markets capabilities, further strengthen our operational framework and better serve our clients."

About Vidrio Financial

Vidrio Financial (www.vidrio.com) is an AI-enabled service software solution (AES) that responds to allocator needs, helping to solve tomorrow's investor challenges today, using automation, machine learning, and agentic AI. Vidrio is the premier choice for allocators looking for innovative market-leading analytics, data management services, and support.

About Investcorp-Tages

Investcorp-Tages (www.investcorptages.com) with affiliated offices in London, New York and Milan, manages alternative assets for global institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, family offices, insurance companies, and other financial institutions.

Media Contact: David Barry, david.barry@vidrio.com